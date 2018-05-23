Editors Note: As the countdown begins, we'll take a look at key players, discuss the hot topics facing Kyle Whittingham's 2018 squad, and more.









The first game of the 2018 season is 99 days away. Happy Leki Fotu Day, Ute Nation. For 2018, the Utes have plenty of experienced players returning, but they do face a bit of a rebuild on the defensive line, thanks to losing three mainstays. Fortunately, with Utah, you never have to worry too much about the defensive front, no matter who was lost from the previous year. This year, the biggest reason for optimism just also happens to be the biggest man on the field, no. 99, Leki Fotu.

Despite facing the daunting prospect of playing behind Lowell Lotulelei, Filipo Mokofisi, and Pasoni Tasini, Fotu was able to earn playing time in his first year as a Ute. He then built off of that in 2017 by recording 22 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and a forced fumble. There’s an argument to be made that he was Utah’s second best tackle last year, as Lowell Lotulelei had an unexpectedly rocky season.

What is it that allows Fotu to be effective? Above all, it’s his natural size and athleticism. Standing at 6-foot-5 and 323 pounds, Fotu is a nightmare to go up against simply because of how big and strong he is. However, he also has impressive speed and above average agility for a big man. These are attributes that helped him earn high school All-American honors in rugby, playing for San Leandro HS in California. It also made him nearly impossible to contain as a defensive end for Herriman HS, where he recorded 82 tackles and 9.5 sacks as a senior.

On top of that size and athleticism, Fotu has another natural advantage going for him—his lengthy wingspan. It’s no coincidence that many of the best defensive linemen share that trait. That length allows a defender to get his hands on an offensive lineman first and help him to control his opponent or shed the block.

Sure the coaches love having an athlete like Fotu, but when playing football at a high level, natural ability alone isn’t enough. You also have to understand how to use technique to your advantage, and that has been a heavy focus of the coaching that Fotu has received since arriving on campus two years ago. Fotu made good strides in this area under Lewis Powell, particularly as a sophomore, and now that Gary Anderson is part of the staff, expect even more improvement.

Fotu is already able to eat up space and take on double teams, like Lotulelei did so well. However, as he continues to learn and refine his skills [see Derek’s comments below], he should be able to use his natural advantages to be more effective at rushing the passer and disrupting plays in the backfield. Those combinations of skills and brute strength are exactly what you want from a star defensive tackle. It’s also exactly what’s going to make Leki Fotu so much fun to watch this season.



