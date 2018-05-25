Happy Matt Gay Day, Ute Nation. There are 97 days remaining until Utah kicks off their football season against Weber State, on August 30th. College football’s 2017 Lou Groza Award winner—and proud wearer of no. 97—will be an integral cog if the Utes are to make a run in the Pac-12 south. Gay proved to be the best in the country at his position last year, making 30 field goals on his way to winning All-American honors, as well as being recognized as the best collegiate kicker.

Originally, it looked as if Gay would be a part of Utah’s team for just a single season, but he was granted an extra year of eligibility by the NCAA, last October. Now, he’s is back to see if he can follow up last year’s performance and catapult himself in to the NFL.

Gay’s path to being college football’s best was interesting one, as he wasn’t the starter for the first game. The Utes highly-touted freshman Chayden Johnston, who had just gotten back from a mission, got the call, but missed his first attempt. The competition was fairly even in fall camp, so Gay got his first shot on the Utes’ next field goal. He drilled that 33-yarder and never looked back.

Gay has a big leg and is lethal from deep down the field. He made a 56 yard attempt against Washington State, the long of his career, and drilled a last second 57-yarder in this year’s spring game to give his team the win. Accuracy isn’t an issue with Gay, either. He was a perfect 40/40 on his PAT attempts and finished the season 30/34 on field goal attempts—good for 88.24%. This success ultimately led to a scholarship.

Gay’s best trait is one that all great kickers share, his composure. Nearly every kicker in college football has the ability to line up and nail a long field goal attempt in practice, but not all of them can keep their nerve in a game, especially when the game is on the line. Gay showed time and again that he had ice water in his veins, and even when he missed a kick, he didn’t let it stick with him for long. There was not a single game during the season where he missed multiple attempts.

In the always-competitive Pac-12, Utah will undoubtedly be in plenty of close games this fall. In those situations, there’s no better weapon a team can have than a standout kicker, and with Gay on board, Utah has that box emphatically checked.



