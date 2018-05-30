For years, Utah’s defense could be counted on to do two things: stuff the run and get to the quarterback. In 2017, they did one of those well, ranking 27th in rushing defense, but they struggled to get sacks. In a strangely off year, Sack Lake City didn’t live up to its usual reputation, recording just 25 sacks on the year, good for 72nd in the country. Part of the problem was injuries, which struck starting defensive ends Kylie Fitts and Bradlee Anae. Other factors were youth on the edges and lack of a push from the interior. Whatever the cause, the Utes need to get back to their usual efficient selves in that category for 2018, if they want to contend for a Pac-12 south title.

Sophomore defensive end Maxs Tupai is a player who could end up being a big part of helping Sack Lake City live up to its name in 2018. Originally one of the gems of the 2016 recruiting class, Tupai took a redshirt year to put on weight and learn the system, but still struggled in his second year, appearing in only five games with minimal effectiveness. Two things in particular led to his struggles: relying more on athleticism than technique and being more of a tweener—heavy for a defensive end, but light for a defensive tackle. That added weight also took away his quick first step that he became known for at Murray HS.

During spring practices, Tupai appeared much more confident and consistent than he had been previously. He was sticking to his assignments and also consistently beating the man across from him. Those were positives, but he also missed time due to an injury, early on.

As the Utes look to revamp their defensive line, Tupai has a golden opportunity to prove his worth and live up to the ranking which made him such a highly-coveted recruit in the first place. If he can build on the performance he put together in spring, Tupai, along with Anae and newcomer Mika Tafua, could give the Utes a formidable trio of defensive ends that have the ability to hold the edge and rush the passer equally well. Combine all of that with a number of other players who can contribute situationally, and the defensive end position looks like it will be an exciting group this coming season.



