Countdown 90 Days: Happy Paul Maile Day
Last year, the talk of in-state recruiting was the “East Four”, who racked up offers from all over the country. While two of the four decided to go out of state, the other two, Tennessee Pututau and Paul Maile, decided to stay home and use their talent to bolster their hometown team.
Maile is a stepson of former Ute, Henry Kaufusi, so the Utes had been aware of him and after Maile for quite some time. Despite Maile not making his commitment to Utah official until late in December, there was little doubt throughout the process about whether or not he’d be a Ute. From there, he decided to forgo a LDS mission, graduate early, and enroll for spring semester at the U in order to participate in spring camp. Since doing so, he’s been turning heads with his athletic ability, work ethic, and understanding of the schemes.
As part of a group known as the “East Four,” much of the focus was on his teammates Junior Angilau and Taki Taimani, last summer. However, at last year’s Ute Shoot camp, Maile graded out higher than his teammates, during the linemen challenge. He’s continued that trajectory ever since and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him turn out as the best of the group.
During spring camp, Maile looked physically solid, but still a bit undersized. He showed some understandable freshman struggles while facing off against more experienced players, but he also had flashes of promise and progressed throughout camp. By the time spring had wrapped, he had played himself firmly in the discussion for the Utes’ two-deep at defensive tackle.
Alex’s Take:
A gifted athlete with a great personality and superior work ethic, Maile could have the making of a future team leader. He entered spring ball 20 pounds heavier than his high school playing weight and recently weighed in at 285 pounds. As someone that graduated early, he needs to show more consistency with his footwork and pad level, while also tightening his hand placement. The belief is that by the time fall camp rolls around, those small issues will be refined, as Maile has a high football IQ and has handled the mental side of the schemes, extremely well.
The best way to sum it up, he’s a natural.
Alex Remembers Maile’s Recruitment:
Maile alluded to me early on that he would be a Ute, but he didn’t make the call until later in the process. There was really never any wavering on his part or thought from others that he’d go elsewhere, but the Oregon Ducks popped into the equation, near the end. Despite there being some push from his inner circle to take his trip to Eugene, Maile listened to his heart and made the call for his beloved Utes.
It's now just 90 days until kickoff, Happy Paul Maile Day, Ute Nation.