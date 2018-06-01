Last year, the talk of in-state recruiting was the “East Four”, who racked up offers from all over the country. While two of the four decided to go out of state, the other two, Tennessee Pututau and Paul Maile, decided to stay home and use their talent to bolster their hometown team.

Maile is a stepson of former Ute, Henry Kaufusi, so the Utes had been aware of him and after Maile for quite some time. Despite Maile not making his commitment to Utah official until late in December, there was little doubt throughout the process about whether or not he’d be a Ute. From there, he decided to forgo a LDS mission, graduate early, and enroll for spring semester at the U in order to participate in spring camp. Since doing so, he’s been turning heads with his athletic ability, work ethic, and understanding of the schemes.

As part of a group known as the “East Four,” much of the focus was on his teammates Junior Angilau and Taki Taimani, last summer. However, at last year’s Ute Shoot camp, Maile graded out higher than his teammates, during the linemen challenge. He’s continued that trajectory ever since and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him turn out as the best of the group.

During spring camp, Maile looked physically solid, but still a bit undersized. He showed some understandable freshman struggles while facing off against more experienced players, but he also had flashes of promise and progressed throughout camp. By the time spring had wrapped, he had played himself firmly in the discussion for the Utes’ two-deep at defensive tackle.



