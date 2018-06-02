Countdown 89 Days: Looking at the Top 2019 Utah In-State Talent
We’re now down to 89 days before the University of Utah kicks off the 2018 football season. With the annual Ute Shoot today, we take a look at the state’s top in-state prospects. Currently, there m...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news