Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-06 15:35:30 -0500') }} football Edit

Countdown 85 Days: Looking at 2019 Utah Cornerback Prospects

Andrew Fronce • UteNation.com
Ute Nation

Just like the defensive tackle position, the University of Utah is one of the best at churning out cornerbacks to the NFL. There's a few things that the NFL loves in Utah secondary prospects: high ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}