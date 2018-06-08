For nearly all of their time in the Pac-12, depth in the wide receiver corps has been an issue for Utah. With prior offenses that relied heavily on power run schemes, it wasn’t as important to have a deep group of pass catchers, but that has changed under Offensive Coordinator Troy Taylor, who utilizes a 7-8 man rotation at receiver. As such, it has been necessary to upgrade the wide receiver group, and it appears that Utah has been able to do just that. During spring camp the team was able to establish what should be a solid two-deep at all four receiver positions going into the fall. Despite some exciting new faces showing off their skills, one of the most consistent performers throughout spring was someone who has flown under the radar up to this point in his Utah career, senior Jameson Field.

Field entered the program in 2014 and saw playing time in six games as a true freshman, catching one pass for 17 yards. However, he used a redshirt year in 2015 and has struggled to crack the depth chart since. He participated on the scout team in 2016 and saw time mostly on special teams in 2017.

Taylor’s offense relies on taking advantage of mismatches by throwing quick passes to receivers who can get open quickly. You don’t necessarily have to be the biggest, fastest guy out there—Field is 5-foot-11 and 187 pounds—but you have to have a high football IQ. That’s currently something that Field is trying to master.

Going into his senior season, Field will undoubtedly be looking to make the most of it. So far, he’s off to a good start, being named to the two-deep after a solid spring performance. However, if he wants to hold on to that spot, the big battle is still ahead, as the Utes will get help in the summer from new additions, as well as some players returning from injury.



