Countdown 83 Days: Happy Jameson Field Day
For nearly all of their time in the Pac-12, depth in the wide receiver corps has been an issue for Utah. With prior offenses that relied heavily on power run schemes, it wasn’t as important to have a deep group of pass catchers, but that has changed under Offensive Coordinator Troy Taylor, who utilizes a 7-8 man rotation at receiver. As such, it has been necessary to upgrade the wide receiver group, and it appears that Utah has been able to do just that. During spring camp the team was able to establish what should be a solid two-deep at all four receiver positions going into the fall. Despite some exciting new faces showing off their skills, one of the most consistent performers throughout spring was someone who has flown under the radar up to this point in his Utah career, senior Jameson Field.
Field entered the program in 2014 and saw playing time in six games as a true freshman, catching one pass for 17 yards. However, he used a redshirt year in 2015 and has struggled to crack the depth chart since. He participated on the scout team in 2016 and saw time mostly on special teams in 2017.
Taylor’s offense relies on taking advantage of mismatches by throwing quick passes to receivers who can get open quickly. You don’t necessarily have to be the biggest, fastest guy out there—Field is 5-foot-11 and 187 pounds—but you have to have a high football IQ. That’s currently something that Field is trying to master.
Going into his senior season, Field will undoubtedly be looking to make the most of it. So far, he’s off to a good start, being named to the two-deep after a solid spring performance. However, if he wants to hold on to that spot, the big battle is still ahead, as the Utes will get help in the summer from new additions, as well as some players returning from injury.
Alex’s Take—
Every so often, the Utes have a receiver that comes out of nowhere for a decent senior year. In 2018 , they’re hoping that’s Field. However, with the new influx of talent, it’ll be quite the accomplishment for Field, if he gets more than 15 receptions on the season. Field isn’t flashy in any one area, but in spring ball, he showed that he’s more than capable to slip past the defense on occasion, while also running solid routes. The potential is there for him to be a reliable option for Tyler Huntley—who was vocal about Field’s improvement in the spring. At this point in time, his best value to the team could be his leadership ability, as all of the younger receivers look up to him.
Alex Remembers Field’s Recruitment—
Former receivers coach Taylor Stubblefield, found Jameson late in the process at a satellite camp in California. At that time, Field had taken a year off of school, but the Mater Dei product had still been working on his game. At the time, Stubblefield was intrigued by his speed and the belief was that he had some moldable tools to work with. Field was a “push-forward,” as a scholarship player. He was offered by the Utes, but didn’t officially receive that offer until 2014 fall camp.
There's 83 more days until kickoff, everyone, 83 more days. Happy Jameson Field Day.