Countdown 80 Days: Looking at 2019 Utah Running Back Prospects
From John White, to Devontae Booker, to Joe Williams, and now Zack Moss, over the last five seasons the University of Utah has had an impressive stable of versatile 1,000 yard running backs. Now go...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news