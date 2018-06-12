



Last season, Utah needed some serious and immediate help on their offensive line after four starters were selected in the NFL Draft. Because of this, they targeted college-ready prospect, Jordan Agasiva, out of Pima Community College. The 6-foot-4 behemoth jumped right into the mix, starting 10 games, while missing the others due to various injuries.

When he arrived on campus, it was apparent that Agasiva needed to drop weight and get to a point where he was in condition to play. He put in serious work and got down to about 320 pounds, by the time the season started. From there, he had some initial growing pains learning a new offense—but so did the other linemen. By the end of the season, Agasiva seemed much more comfortable in his role. In fact, he often looked dominant and was a key cog in an offense that racked up 507 yards rushing against Colorado and West Virginia.

He is slated to be Utah’s starting right guard for a second straight season, and at this time, it doesn’t look like there is anyone who realistically could unseat him. However, the depth of the O-Block has improved, so he can’t afford to get off to another slow start in 2018.



