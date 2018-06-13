Offensive linemen are some of the hardest working players on a team. They do the ugliest part of the job, while usually getting very little recognition for their contributions. However, no football team is going to be able to have much success without a solid starting five up front, along with some good depth behind their starters. Jake Grant is one of those big men up front that not many Utah fans may know enough about right now, but who has been steadily working to improve himself since arriving on campus.

Recruited as an offensive guard, Grant was a part of Utah’s 2015 recruiting class, but delayed his enrollment until January of 2016. After using a redshirt in his first year, Grant played on the scout team in 2017, and entered 2018 looking to establish a spot for himself on Utah’s offensive line depth chart. In years past, it appeared as if the physical changes needed for Grant to be a contributor on Utah’s offensive line were coming slowly. However, he showed up to this year’s spring camp having added some good muscle, and, physically, is starting to look the part of a Pac-12 lineman. During spring, Grant mostly took reps with the second and third units, so if he wants to carve out a spot for himself on the depth chart for this season, he’ll need to have a very impressive fall camp.

Back in high school, Grant played tackle and showed that he was athletic and always eager to hit someone—especially in run blocking or on screen plays. In order for that to translate at the next level, he’ll need to continue to add weight. Playing at 275 pounds at Horizon HS, Grant has added 15 pounds since arriving on campus. He’ll need to get even bigger, though, before he can realistically be counted on to contribute on the line, as the average weight of Utah’s starting five is well over 300 pounds.





Andrew Fronce’s Take:

A fall camp arrives, Grant should get looks at both guard positions, as well as center—versatility will need to be his calling card to find the quickest way onto the field. The ideal weight for him to show up at for the season would be 305 pounds. Because of this, adding another 15—of solid muscle—while perfecting his technique, will be important for Grant, as he won’t be able to manhandle opponents like he did in high school.





Alex Remember’s Grants Recruiting:

A three-star recruit and the no. 12 rated prospect in Arizona, Grant was one of the earliest commits for the Utes’ 2015 class, as he committed on Junior Day back in 2014. His unwavering commitment was noticeable throughout the process—something that’s a rarity, especially when he was approached late in the recruiting season about grayshirting. Several P-5 schools showed interest in Grant, but Utah has his only reported P-5 level offer.