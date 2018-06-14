Countdown 77 Days: Happy Darrin Paulo Day
The University of Utah offensive line struggled to adjust to the new offense in 2017 due to two reasons: inexperience and scheme. As the unit rounded into shape towards the end of the year, there was one constant—Darrin Paulo. Even though the average height and weight of that group is 6-foot-5 and well over 300 pounds, Paulo may be the most physically impressive of the imposing group. Now a junior, he’s one of four returning starters on an offensive line unit that the only question will be depth, going into 2018.
Paulo has the rare combination of size, strength, and sheer athleticism that offensive line coaches crave. After patiently waiting behind four future NFL talents, he won the starting job in in 2017 and started all 13 games. The offensive line was out-of-sync to start last season, which put a ton of pressure on Paulo, as he was left vulnerable at times due to issues at the right guard position and sometimes center.
Paulo missed spring camp due to injury injury, but there isn’t much of a doubt about whether or not he’ll start this season. With the emergence of freshman Nick Ford, there is some intrigue as to where he will line up. Because of this, look for Paulo to get reps in fall camp at guard and tackle, as Jim Harding works on getting the five best players in the trenches. If Paulo were to move to guard, that’s a great problem to have.
Derek Tuimauga’s Take:
This guy is a future NFL talent. He needs to play with some more consistency, as even he was left vulnerable to the new offense in 2018, but out of everyone on the line, I have no doubt that he’ll be the most dominating presence—there's a lot of talk about Ford, but I want to see him prove it in a few games, first. Darrin needs to continue to refine his technique: hand placement and staying low, while also staying patient and not trying to overcompensate. He can’t always relying his strength and athleticism, but I expect that improvement now that the rest of the line is more seasoned.
Alex Remembers Paulo’s Recruitment:
Paulo had offers from nearly all of the Pac-12, as well as Michigan and Wisconsin—this was a huge win for the Utes, as they came on a little later in the process. In the end he had narrowed it down to Pac-12 schools—USC being one—because the Big 10 was too far from home. Three things played a huge part in his Utah commitment: his high school connection to Devontae Booker, the Utes huge Polynesian community, and the coaching approach of Jim Harding.