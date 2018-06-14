The University of Utah offensive line struggled to adjust to the new offense in 2017 due to two reasons: inexperience and scheme. As the unit rounded into shape towards the end of the year, there was one constant—Darrin Paulo. Even though the average height and weight of that group is 6-foot-5 and well over 300 pounds, Paulo may be the most physically impressive of the imposing group. Now a junior, he’s one of four returning starters on an offensive line unit that the only question will be depth, going into 2018.

Paulo has the rare combination of size, strength, and sheer athleticism that offensive line coaches crave. After patiently waiting behind four future NFL talents, he won the starting job in in 2017 and started all 13 games. The offensive line was out-of-sync to start last season, which put a ton of pressure on Paulo, as he was left vulnerable at times due to issues at the right guard position and sometimes center.

Paulo missed spring camp due to injury injury, but there isn’t much of a doubt about whether or not he’ll start this season. With the emergence of freshman Nick Ford, there is some intrigue as to where he will line up. Because of this, look for Paulo to get reps in fall camp at guard and tackle, as Jim Harding works on getting the five best players in the trenches. If Paulo were to move to guard, that’s a great problem to have.



