Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-15 15:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Countdown 76 Days: Looking at 2019 Utah Offensive Linemen Prospects

Ute Nation Staff • UteNation.com
Staff

Happy London Bartholomew Day, Ute Nation. We're now 76 days away from kickoff. Utah is facing a rebuild of their offensive line again after this season, as they’re slated to lose their starting lef...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}