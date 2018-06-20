At the start of 2017, many experts expected Browning to go pro. However, he followed up their 2016 playoff appearance with a drop in numbers that were a regression from even his freshman season. That being said, he’s a solid quarterback that leads the preseason favorite—arguably a run-away early favorite—in the Pac-12 North. In Salt Lake City, we value so-called “game managers”—salute to Alex Smith—so I nearly ranked him above Tate, which probably would have been a controversial move

Not long after the Utes played the Wildcats, Tate took over as Arizona’s starting signal-caller and captivated crowds wherever they played. Throw Kevin Sumlin into the mix and his 2018 encore should be must-see TV. Now the interesting stat to pay attention to—in the Wildcats nine games following the Utes, Tate had only two games with over 20 passes. In those nine games, he threw for nine touchdowns to seven interceptions. Running for 1,411 yards is impressive, but he’ll have to show improvement in the passing game, for Arizona to compete for the Pac-12 South crown. I’m not 100% sold yet and I nearly rated him lower on the list.

At 6-foot-6 225 pounds, Herbert cannot only sling it around the field, he’s also a running threat. He he not missed five games—and almost all of another—there would likely be little question who the top quarterback in the conference will be. But he did, and therefore not everyone will agree with this ranking. He’ll likely be considered the Pac-12’s top pro quarterback prospect.

Known for its pass-happy offenses over the years, the Pac-12 has produced high-level quarterback prospects year-in and year-out. With USC’s Sam Darnold and UCLA’s Josh Rosen recently being drafted in the first round, there are some dynamic and electric talents looking to claim the 'thrown' as the conference’s best.





4. Tyler Huntley

In year two of offensive coordinator Troy Taylor’s offense, Huntley and the Utah offense could be ready to explode. The key will staying healthy and the late season emergence of running back Zack Moss should reinforce the fact that less is more from Huntley in the RPO. Like Tate, Huntley is a running threat, but he’s a better passer. His 10 interceptions are deceiving, as four of them came in his first game back from injury—one in which he still wasn’t healthy and in sync.





5. Manny Wilkins

Another dual-threat, here’s a talent that could quite honestly be near the top of this list and I feel like this might be a little low. Wilkins has dynamic weapons on offense and in 2017 he had a better than 3-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio. There's uncertainty because of the head-scratching Herm Edwards experiment, but the pieces are there to be put together.





6. KJ Costello

Another “game manager” on this list, Costello has the starting job locked up after Keller Chryst transferred to Tennessee. He might just have the easiest gig out of all the quarterbacks on the list, as he’ll be asked to: keep the defenses honest, avoid turnovers, and had the ball off to Bryce Love. If the Cardinal get more out of Costello than that, they could push the Huskies in the Pac-12 North.





7. USC QBs

With Sam Darnold off to the NFL, the Trojan’s quarterback battle will continue into fall camp. Whether it’s Jack Sears, Matt Fink, or JT Daniels, USC should face a big drop in quarterback production—Darnold was just a rare talent. The belief is that at some point in 2018 the reins will be handed over to the freshman, Daniels. He’s a gifted talent, but after graduating high school a year early growing pains should be expected. Lucky for him he has endless talent around him to ease his transition.





8. UCLA QBs

Whoever wins this job will likely end up much higher on this list by the end of the season. Why? Because of Chip Kelly. Why are they rated here? Because they’re unproven and because under Jim Mora—aside from 2012—UCLA constantly underperformed. Can a new, high-profile coach change that? I’ll believe it when I see it, but UCLA has always been loaded with talent.





9. Ross Bowers, Cal

The Bears have a loaded receiving group to go along with the bright offensive mind of offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin. Bowers will need to improve his accuracy, but, like the Utes, improvement should be expected in year two of Baldwin’s offense. Expect a big leap forward in points per game after only 26.4 in 2017.





10. Steven Montez, Colorado

After taking over the job in the middle of his sophomore year you would have expected Montez to have a bigger follow-up season, but his QBR was nearly identical—from 138 to 137.7—and he was only a percentage better with his completion percentage, finishing at 60.5%. The potential is there, but is there enough talent in his supporting cast? That’s the big question.





11. Washington State QBs

My heart still breaks over the untimely passing of Ryan Hilinski. Seriously, if you ever feel weak, please seek help—just so so sad. The Cougars now have a three quarterback battle on their hands with: Trey Tinsley, Anthony Gordon, and incoming grad transfer Gardner Minshew. It’s hard to ever doubt Mike Leach and his coaching abilities, but this could be a rough year for the Cougars.





12. Jake Luton, Oregon State

The former junior college transfer’s season was cut short after just four games and in that time, he didn’t really strike much fear in his opponents, passing for 853 yards. Regardless of how much he’s improved in the offseason, his supporting cast leaves little room for hope and he be without their top weapon Ryan Nall, who left for the NFL after his junior season.



