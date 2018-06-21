Countdown 70 Days: Happy Jackson Barton Day
One of the most important pieces of any good offense is a standout left tackle, anchoring that side of the line and protecting the quarterback’s blind side. A couple of years ago, Garett Bolles was that man for the Utes, but another talented big man was there, learning and patiently waiting for his chance to take over- hometown hero Jackson Barton. Barton took over the starting left tackle job last season and, for the most part, performed well. In his senior year, he will be counted on to help keep Huntley clean and pave the way for Utah’s talented running backs to churn out yards.
The senior from Brighton HS arrived at Utah with high expectations. After a redshirt season, Barton played in 11 games on the line as a freshman and appeared in six more as a sophomore while backing up Bolles. It took him a little longer to develop—while also being stuck behind four future NFL linemen— but Barton started all 13 games as a junior in 2017, and enters his senior year as the entrenched starter at left tackle.
Barton enters his senior year as a tantalizing talent on the NFL radar, as a mobile 6-foot-7 310 pound offensive tackle. A great year would get him drafted in the first few rounds, an average year and an NFL team will still take a chance drafting him based on his size and upside, alone. So far, odds are good that Barton is up for the challenge.
Andrew Fronce’s Take:
Jackson is one of the nicest dudes you’ll ever meet—that was his main problem early on. I want to see him play every snap in 2018 like his opponent is trying to knock value off of his future pay day. The key to his season will be consistency, this ties into his mean streak, which can also make him susceptible to the pass rush. If he plays mean, honors will follow, and his draft stock should skyrocket.
Alex Remembers Barton’s Recruitment:
This was as drama-free as it gets. Barton is the son of Ute basketball legend Mikki Kane-Barton, who married former Utah dual-sport star and one-time Toronto Blue Jays farmhand, Paul Barton. Jackson committed to Utah in the spring of his junior year. Their family ties run so deep that Jackson only had eight scholarship offer: Utah, Wisconsin, Oregon State, Arizona State, Cal, Oklahoma, Washington, and Michigan. Simply put, everyone else knew there was no chance.
At the time and still to this day, Barton is one of the highest rated recruits that the Utes have signed. Rivals had him rated a 6.0, the no. 70 overall recruit, and the no. 4 offensive tackle. Since then, the Utes' recruiting has gone to a whole other level, but he should remain one of their highest profile recruits, for some time.
Happy Jackson Barton Day, Ute Nation.