One of the most important pieces of any good offense is a standout left tackle, anchoring that side of the line and protecting the quarterback’s blind side. A couple of years ago, Garett Bolles was that man for the Utes, but another talented big man was there, learning and patiently waiting for his chance to take over- hometown hero Jackson Barton. Barton took over the starting left tackle job last season and, for the most part, performed well. In his senior year, he will be counted on to help keep Huntley clean and pave the way for Utah’s talented running backs to churn out yards.

The senior from Brighton HS arrived at Utah with high expectations. After a redshirt season, Barton played in 11 games on the line as a freshman and appeared in six more as a sophomore while backing up Bolles. It took him a little longer to develop—while also being stuck behind four future NFL linemen— but Barton started all 13 games as a junior in 2017, and enters his senior year as the entrenched starter at left tackle.

Barton enters his senior year as a tantalizing talent on the NFL radar, as a mobile 6-foot-7 310 pound offensive tackle. A great year would get him drafted in the first few rounds, an average year and an NFL team will still take a chance drafting him based on his size and upside, alone. So far, odds are good that Barton is up for the challenge.



