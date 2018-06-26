One of the most rewarding experiences for a coach at the college level is being able to award scholarships to hard working walk-ons. Last year, one of those who received a scholarship was offensive lineman Paul Toala, formerly of Dixie State. He redshirted in 2016, and despite initially being a walk-on, he caught the coaches’ eyes early on and was immediately viewed as a go-to backup for the 2017 season.

His work during his redshirt season, along with his performance in spring and fall camps the following year, impressed the coaches enough that he was awarded a scholarship before the 2017 season began. Toala played on the line in seven games, starting one against Washington State. Now, he enters 2018 as the backup center. However, he’s also able to slide over to offenisve guard at a moments notice.

Had Lo Falemaka’s waiver for an additional year not been granted, Toala would have been an early favorite to take over the center position—although, as Whittingham always says, the best healthy five guys will play. His emergence on the line has been a boon for Jim Harding’s group, and his versatility is a big luxury.



