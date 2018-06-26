Countdown 65 Days: Happy Paul Toala Day
One of the most rewarding experiences for a coach at the college level is being able to award scholarships to hard working walk-ons. Last year, one of those who received a scholarship was offensive lineman Paul Toala, formerly of Dixie State. He redshirted in 2016, and despite initially being a walk-on, he caught the coaches’ eyes early on and was immediately viewed as a go-to backup for the 2017 season.
His work during his redshirt season, along with his performance in spring and fall camps the following year, impressed the coaches enough that he was awarded a scholarship before the 2017 season began. Toala played on the line in seven games, starting one against Washington State. Now, he enters 2018 as the backup center. However, he’s also able to slide over to offenisve guard at a moments notice.
Had Lo Falemaka’s waiver for an additional year not been granted, Toala would have been an early favorite to take over the center position—although, as Whittingham always says, the best healthy five guys will play. His emergence on the line has been a boon for Jim Harding’s group, and his versatility is a big luxury.
Andrew Fronce’s Take:
At 6-foot-4 319 pounds, Toala’s superior strength is his call-card in the trenches. Last year, he had some struggles in practices with his snaps, but steadily improved throughout the season. Unfortunately, he missed a good chunk of spring camp when he got dinged up, but he is expected to be back to full strength for fall camp.
While at Dixie State, he proved to be agile and long enough to play tackle at that level, and that length and strength help him keep opposing defenders at bay in the trenches. However, his home at Utah will be on the interior of the offensive line.
Remembering Toala’s Recruitment:
Toala was lightly recruited out of Highline HS, in Washington. Because of this, he played one season at Dixie State—starting six games—and then went on an LDS mission. Upon his return, he decided to challenge himself by forgoing a guaranteed scholarship and transferring to the Utes
He’s the rare walk-on that steps onto the practice field and everyone wonders how G-5 and P-5 colleges missed on him.
There's 65 more days until kickoff. Happy Paul Toala Day, everyone.