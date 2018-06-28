Countdown 63 Days: Looking Back at the BYU game
The University of Utah enters 2018 as a strong contender to win the Pac-12 South, due to the fact that they return so much experience. Therefore, leading into fall camp, we’ll be taking a game-by-game look back at Utah’s 2017 season to see what went right, what went wrong, and what the Utes can build off of going into the 2018 season:
Game Two— Utah 19, BYU 13
After opening the season with a 37-16 win against North Dakota, the Utes traveled south to take on their little brother, BYU. As has become the norm in the last few contests against the Cougars, Utah controlled the game from the outcome, out-gaining BYU 430-233 in total yardage, but could never quite pull away. BYU had the chance to take the lead late in the game, due to a Utah three-and-out, but the defense stiffened and snuffed out any hopes of a last minute comeback by Kalani Sitake’s crew.
Offensive Key to the Win— Tyler Huntley
Huntley gave an electrifying performance in his second game as the starting quarterback, accounting for 389 of Utah’s 430 total yards, along with the lone Utah touchdown of the game. He completed 75% of his passes for 300 yards, and rushed 19 times, adding another 89 yards on the ground. Some may argue that Huntley ran the ball too much, but BYU’s defense keyed in on the running backs, as they were determined to take Zack Moss out of the game, instead preferring to take their chances with letting Huntley beat them. The sophomore signal-caller did a fantastic job executing his reads, and there was only one obvious instance where he made the wrong decision, handing the ball off to Moss instead of keeping it on a 4th and short attempt, which was stopped by BYU in their own red zone. Although too many of Utah’s drives ended in field goals when they should have resulted in touchdowns, Utah’s offense was able to do enough to win the game—thanks in large part to Huntley’s performance.
Defensive Key to the Win— Great Coverage
The front seven did their job well, allowing just 63 yards rushing and a 2.6 yard per carry average, but the unit that really shined in this game was the secondary. They accounted for two of the defense’s three interceptions and four of its six pass deflections, on their way to holding Tanner Mangum to just 54% completion, 170 yards on 39 attempts, and a QBR of 14.7.
As impressive as those stats may be, they don’t tell the whole story. There were numerous plays where the secondary held their coverage for five seconds or more, allowing the defensive line to either get to Mangum or pressure him into either forcing a bad throw or throwing the ball away. They also played a very disciplined game and, for the most part, did a great job of not biting on play action and helping to stop the run. Chase Hansen and Jaylon Johnson in particular had great games, as Hansen finished with eight tackles and two quarterback hurries, while Johnson had an interception and two pass deflections.
What Went Wrong— Untimely Penalties and Turnovers
Despite out-gaining their opponent by nearly 200 yards, Utah only won this game by six points. Why? The answer lies in penalties and turnovers. Utah finished the game having committed 97 yards worth of penalties, and holding calls were still an issue which lingered from game one. The two most egregious errors were an offensive pass interference penalty in the end zone by Siaosi Wilson, which negated a touchdown, and a holding call against Troy McCormick inside BYU’s 10 yard-line, as time was running out in the first half. Both of those mistakes contributed to the Utes failing to score touchdowns during golden opportunities—instead settling for field goals. However, there is a legitimate argument to be made that the offensive pass interference was an incorrect call.
As for the turnovers, the first came on a botched exchange between Huntley and Moss immediately after Jaylon Johnson’s interception, which gave BYU the ball back inside the Utah 25 yard-line, leading to their first touchdown. The second happened as Utah was driving and positioning to at least get a field goal, which would have extended their lead to 16 points with less than 10 minutes left in the game. After he had gained the yards necessary to convert a third down, a hard hit on McCormick forced a fumble, which BYU recovered on their own 31 yard-line.
Low snaps were also an issue that helped to derail at least three drives, and nearly a fourth, although Huntley was able to recover and still complete a pass, in the last case.
Conclusion
A series of mistakes kept Utah from a more dominant win, and in one case, directly led to BYU scoring, keeping the game closer than it probably should have been. However, in spite of the mistakes, Utah was able to do enough to win a seventh straight game in the rivalry and improve to 2-0 on the season. The offense showed the greatest need for improvement between game two and game three, as low snaps, costly penalties, and an inability to finish drives in the red zone kept points off the board.
Additional Thoughts— Fred Warner Won’t Be Missed
While reviewing this game, no. 4 in blue made his presence known again and again, finishing with eight tackles and making several big plays in key moments. Even when he wasn’t the one making tackles, he was frequently disrupting plays and allowing his teammates more time to get where they needed to be and prevent big gains. Warner was personally responsible for stopping two third down conversions, and recovered the fumble on the botched exchange. He also was the one who made initial contact with McCormick and kept him upright long enough for another defender to put a hit on the ball, causing the other fumble. After watching this game again, it’s clear that BYU will miss Warner’s contributions now that he‘s off to the NFL, and they may not have another impact player of his caliber on their team, this year.
