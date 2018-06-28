The University of Utah enters 2018 as a strong contender to win the Pac-12 South, due to the fact that they return so much experience. Therefore, leading into fall camp, we’ll be taking a game-by-game look back at Utah’s 2017 season to see what went right, what went wrong, and what the Utes can build off of going into the 2018 season:





Game Two— Utah 19, BYU 13

After opening the season with a 37-16 win against North Dakota, the Utes traveled south to take on their little brother, BYU. As has become the norm in the last few contests against the Cougars, Utah controlled the game from the outcome, out-gaining BYU 430-233 in total yardage, but could never quite pull away. BYU had the chance to take the lead late in the game, due to a Utah three-and-out, but the defense stiffened and snuffed out any hopes of a last minute comeback by Kalani Sitake’s crew.

Offensive Key to the Win— Tyler Huntley

Huntley gave an electrifying performance in his second game as the starting quarterback, accounting for 389 of Utah’s 430 total yards, along with the lone Utah touchdown of the game. He completed 75% of his passes for 300 yards, and rushed 19 times, adding another 89 yards on the ground. Some may argue that Huntley ran the ball too much, but BYU’s defense keyed in on the running backs, as they were determined to take Zack Moss out of the game, instead preferring to take their chances with letting Huntley beat them. The sophomore signal-caller did a fantastic job executing his reads, and there was only one obvious instance where he made the wrong decision, handing the ball off to Moss instead of keeping it on a 4th and short attempt, which was stopped by BYU in their own red zone. Although too many of Utah’s drives ended in field goals when they should have resulted in touchdowns, Utah’s offense was able to do enough to win the game—thanks in large part to Huntley’s performance.

Defensive Key to the Win— Great Coverage

The front seven did their job well, allowing just 63 yards rushing and a 2.6 yard per carry average, but the unit that really shined in this game was the secondary. They accounted for two of the defense’s three interceptions and four of its six pass deflections, on their way to holding Tanner Mangum to just 54% completion, 170 yards on 39 attempts, and a QBR of 14.7.

As impressive as those stats may be, they don’t tell the whole story. There were numerous plays where the secondary held their coverage for five seconds or more, allowing the defensive line to either get to Mangum or pressure him into either forcing a bad throw or throwing the ball away. They also played a very disciplined game and, for the most part, did a great job of not biting on play action and helping to stop the run. Chase Hansen and Jaylon Johnson in particular had great games, as Hansen finished with eight tackles and two quarterback hurries, while Johnson had an interception and two pass deflections.