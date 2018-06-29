Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-29 20:04:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Countdown 62 Days: Ranking the Pac-12 Wide Receiver Units

Ute Nation Staff • UteNation.com
Staff

Talk about a position group that’s tough to rank—between transfers, suspensions, graduations, and NFL draft picks, the Pac-12 wide receiver unit rankings for 2018, have led to an interesting debate...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}