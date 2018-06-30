This group is so good, so young, and so deep. The Utes boast three guys who could compete for All Pac-12 honors at cornerback/nickelback: Julian Blackmon, Jaylon Johnson, and Javelin Guidry. They also return one of the conference’s best safeties—when healthy. This group is stacked enough, that they moved Chase Hansen to linebacker. Enough said.

The Huskies return all five starters from a group that was near the top of the Pac-12 in pass defense and defensive pass efficiency. Byron Murphy will look to build off of a breakout freshman season, while Jordan Miller and Austin Joyner establish themselves as “top Dawgs,” in a unit that will have a lot say in just how much of a splash the Huskies can make nationally.

The 2018 NFL Draft came and went with few guys from Pac-12 secondaries being drafted, but that doesn’t exactly tell the whole story. Entering the 2018 college football season, the majority of the impact cornerbacks and safeties return, to provide an intriguing counterpunch to the pass-happy offenses. With a top-heavy group, just how well things shake out during the upcoming season? Here’s how we see it, early on:





3. Washington State

Year after year, the Cougars get praised for their offense, but their defense has been pretty dang good, too. In 2017, Wazzu led the conference in pass defense and pass defense efficiency—and they’ve only lost one starter from their secondary. Safety Jalen Thompson is the unquestioned leader of a group that will need to have a strong year, for the Cougars’ overall success.





4. UCLA

In 2017, the Bruins’ secondary allowed just under 200 yards passing a game, but they were near the bottom in interceptions (for the defense as a whole). The contrast between the two put them at about league average and they should take another jump in 2018, as Adarius Pickett, Nate Meadors, and Darnay Holmes return. If the Bruins secondary fix their interception issues, they could downright dangerous.





5. Oregon

Last season, the improvement that the Ducks made under new defensive coordinator, Jim Leavitt, was pretty remarkable. Did you know that they actually play defense now in Eugene? I know, it’s an interesting new concept, right? All jokes aside, Thomas Graham and Deommodore Lenoir should be well-known names in the Pac-12 by season’s end. With the talent in the secondary that they have returning, to go along with Leavitt’s defensive mind, look for them to take another leap forward.





6. Stanford

The Cardinal return three starters, but also lost a key contributor, in the versatile Justin Reid. Their 2017 statistics put them right in the middle of the pack—they were second in interceptions, but five of those came from Reid. A leap forward shouldn’t be anticipated in 2018, but a big leap back won’t happen under a David Shaw coached team.





7. USC

The Trojans lost one secondary starter from 2017, but replace him with breakout candidate, Bubba Bolden. With the majority of their secondary intact, they could make the jump from middle of the pack—where they previously ranked in defensive pass efficiency and pass defense—to near the top, but there’s not really a strong argument to put them in the top three. Becoming more consistent is key for this group.





8. Cal

With defensive-minded coach, Justin Wilcox, at the helm, the Golden Bears showed steady improvement in 2017, while breaking in a young group of freshmen and sophomores. It didn’t lead to encouraging results right away—ranking in the bottom half for pass defense and defensive pass efficiency—but the unit improved as they gained more experience. This is a one group that probably won’t be in the top four of the Pac-12 when all is said and done, but look for them to be just on the outside.





9. Colorado

Another year removed from defensive whiz, Jim Leavitt, to go along with the high NFL pick, Isaiah Oliver, leave a lot to be desired for a secondary that was already vulnerable in 2017. Look for them to finish near the bottom statistically in the Pac-12, in 2018. The only important category that they finished in the top half of the Pac-12 for 2017 was defensive pass efficiency, where they finished sixth.





10. Arizona

Since everyone wants to anoint Khalil Tate and Kevin Sumlin as a lethal quarterback and head coach combo, let me also point out the fact that Sumlin’s defenses are usually downright awful, in the secondary. Get ready for some potentially high scoring battles, as their middle of the pack rankings in 2017 on pass defense and defensive pass efficiency, make it seem like their conference leading 19 interceptions were more luck than anything else.





11. Arizona State

The Sun Devils pass defense and defensive pass efficiency ratings in 2017— no. 11 in Pac-12 in both—don’t speak to the improvement that they showed towards the last portion of the season. However, that still doesn’t say much. The 2018 unit returns a lot of experienced contributors, but this could be a case where questions along the rest of the defense could leave this group vulnerable.





12. Oregon State

The Beavers return seven sophomores and juniors, combined, from last year’s secondary. Injuries and youth stunted their growth, so they should take a step forward in 2018—I mean you can only go up after recording seven overall interceptions, right? That being said, they’re probably a year away from giving opposing offensive coordinators any stress.



