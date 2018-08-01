



Pac-12 Media Day is over and fall camp is just days away. As the University of Utah’s coaches and players enjoy their last bit of free time before they look to conquer the conference, we’ll take a look at the top 25 most important Utes. This has nothing to do with a depth chart and everything to do with the ones we believe that will be the most instrumental in helping the Utes advance to their first ever Pac-12 Championship game.

Today we conclude the countdown to who we believe is the most important Ute:





5. Leki Fotu

With Fotu in the middle, the defensive tackle spot is better than it was in 2017. Yep we said it. It’s honestly scary how athletic and quick he is with his 6-foot-5 323 pound frame. He should wreak havoc early on, and when opponents try to compensate for him, the others in the front seven could feast. He can create pressure or swallow up blockers, this is why he’s one spot ahead of Anae. He very easily could be in the conversation for 1st Team All Pac-12, by season’s end.





4. Tyler Huntley

If he didn’t have capable backups, he might be higher on this list. Even at that, he’s a crucial piece, but not the most important player for the offense. When healthy, Huntley can post numbers up there with the best in college football. Add that to the fact that the play-calling now has a much better rhythm and a big season for the Utes’ electrifying signal-caller should be in the cards. A special season from Huntley will have the Utes fighting for a Pac-12 championship.





3. Julian Blackmon

In a pass-happy league, you need a shut down corner who attacks with the mindset that he should win every battle. You also want someone who—when beat on a play—has a short memory. This describes Blackmon to a ’T,’ and the Utes’ will need his mentality to rub off on the rest of the secondary. He may not end up leading this unit in stats, but that’s because teams will look to the opposite side of the field, first.





2. Darrin Paulo/Jackson Barton

These two are grouped together here—when in all honesty, I could haven take the even easier route and placed the whole line here—because both have tantalizing potential. With a mean streak, Barton could be a quarterback’s dream at left tackle, while Paulo could shift anywhere on the line and dominate. If the guy at number one on this list has a big year, Paulo and Barton will be a huge reason why, which will likely put them even higher on the NFL radar in the process. If these guys have a subpar season, the top guy on this list will have to fight for every yard he gets—we’re banking on the former, as the offense looks primed for a big season.





1. Zack Moss

Feed the beast and watch him eat. How different could last year have been, had Moss averaged over 20 carries per game? Instead of dwelling on the past, let’s look forward to the future, knowing that a healthy workload for a back capable of 25 carries per game, could put Utah in the driver’s seat in the Pac-12 South. For this to happen, Huntley will need to allow Moss to make more things happen in the RPO. When you have a back like this, you find good balance in the offense, but ultimately you ride your horse. Have a season, Mr. Moss, and take Ute fans on a ride with you.