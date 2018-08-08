Chase Hansen has been around the University of Utah football program for what seems like a long time. Originally a quarterback as part of the class of 2012, Hansen spent a year with the team before leaving on a mission, returning in 2015. He started up again at his old position, even taking a few snaps in games as a wildcat quarterback, but it soon became apparent that his ceiling would be higher at a different position, and it wasn’t long before Hansen switched to the defense. Since making the move—when healthy—Hansen has been one of the most exciting players on the field, and will enter his senior year having made yet another move, this time from safety to his most natural position: linebacker.

The move to backer comes as no surprise. The position was in need of a boost, Hansen was a heavier safety, and he’s basically filled a hybrid role his whole time at Utah, taking plenty of reps inside the box. This move also affords defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley an element of surprise as both Hansen and safety, Marquise Blair, can help greatly in disguising the defensive coverages.

When healthy, Hansen has flashed NFL potential. The problem is that he’s suffered more than his fair share of injuries during his career. From the broken ankle that cost him a good chunk of his freshman season to nagging minor injuries that hampered him throughout last year—Hansen has been somewhat snakebitten. However, if he can stay healthy throughout the year, he will be one of Utah’s best defenders, and the odds are high that a solid senior year will get him drafted in 2019.



