The University of Utah enters 2018 as a strong contender to win the Pac-12 South, due to the fact that they return so much experience. Leading up to the 2018 season, we’ll be taking a game-by-game look back at Utah’s 2017 season to see what went right, what went wrong, and what the Utes can build off of in 2018.





Game 11—Washington 33, Utah 30

Sitting at 5-5, the Utes hit the road again to take on the no. 16 Washington Huskies, in Seattle. The offense was coming off a miserable showing the week before, and the general sentiment among the fan base was one of simply hoping the Utes didn't get blown out by the best team in the conference. Instead, the Utes surprised and put on one of their best offensive performances of the year against a tough defense, hanging neck and neck with the Huskies the entire game before a last second field goal ended Utah's hopes of an upset.





Offensive Key to the Loss—Stalling in the Red Zone

The Utes' offensive numbers were solid in this game, especially considering the caliber of the defense they were facing. They finished with 410 total yards against the Huskies, who allowed, on average, just 298 yards per game in 2017. However, as was the case in previous games, the Utes struggled to fully capitalize on their red zone opportunities. They reached the red zone five times, and scored three touchdowns, but missed two great chances for more points when they were forced to settle for field goals on the other two possessions.

On the two drives that ended in field goals, the Utes got as far as the Washington three and ten yard line, but couldn't punch the ball in. Using the former as an example, mental mistakes killed the drive when the Utes had a 2nd and goal on the three yard line following a short completion from Tyler Huntley to Raelon Singleton. Utah tried a run up the left side with Moss, but the line couldn't get any push, and Moss was stopped for no gain. Then, on 3rd down, Jordan Agasiva committed a false start, and on the next try, Leka Uhatafe hesitated to engage his man when pulling, allowing the defender to get past him and bring Huntley down after a gain of just one yard. Were it not for those mental errors, perhaps the Utes would have come away with at least one more touchdown.





Defensive Key to the Loss—One Mistimed Jump, A Key Injury, and A Blown Coverage

Despite missing a few starters due to injuries, the defense performed well, except for just a few plays. The most painful miscue came right after Utah had scored to take a 23-16 lead late in the third quarter and had stolen the momentum away from the Huskies. However, Washington would respond two plays later, with a 76 yard touchdown pass from Jake Browning to Myles Gaskin. That score could have, and probably should have been prevented, as Julian Blackmon was in perfect position to jump the route, make the interception, and possibly return it for a touchdown. However, he mistimed his jump and went up too early for the ball. It floated over Blackmon's hands as he came back to Earth, right into the arms of Gaskin, with nobody between him and the end zone.

Jake Browning's late heroics were impressive, as the junior quarterback moved his team 51 yards in 20 seconds to allow his kicker to make a game-winning field goal, but a key injury to one of Utah's defenders helped to make it possible. Casey Hughes did not play in this game, giving Jaylon Johnson the start. Johnson played well throughout the night, but went down with an injury on Utah's second to last defensive series, forcing Kenric Young into action at one of the outside corner spots.

On Washington's penultimate play before the field goal, Browning was able to complete a long pass down the left sideline as he was being pressured, partly due to a mistake in coverage by Boobie Hobbs and Young. Neither one was in proper position to contest the pass, with Young being too deep and Hobbs being too shallow, and Browning dropped it right between them for a 31 yard gain. That completion was ultimately what allowed the Huskies to make the game-winning field goal.



