Britain Covey

The highly-anticipated return of Britain Covey is here, and all reports indicate that the exciting receiver has picked things up right where he left off. The 2015 Freshman All-American is looking forward to tormenting the best collegiate defenders over the next three years—a list that already includes Jabrill Peppers and Adoree Jackson.

Self-admittedly, Covey's top-end speed isn’t the best on the team. Instead, it’s his football speed, with his explosive lateral quickness and ability to start and stop on a dime, that makes him a nightmare for opponents.

Originally, there was some thought that Covey may need some time to get back in football shape and may not be quite ready to contribute by the time games started—yep, that was Alex trying to temper expectations. He shattered those doubts as soon as he stepped off the plane home from Chile, hiring Jordan Pendleton to train him and putting in plenty of extra work to get his catching and punt returning skills back on par. The work he put in during those months between his return and when he enrolled at Utah again was apparent as he immediately started earning rave reviews in player workouts.

Now as we await his highly-anticipated return, Covey is unquestionably a top three receiver for Tyler Huntley. Top three? Yeah, well, let’s leave it there for the expectations, because with the Utes impressive depth, that’s a compliment in and of itself.





Nygel King

The University of Utah brought King in with the expectation that they would be able to polish him and turn him into a lockdown cornerback, just as they’ve been able to with so many similar players in the past. As a part of the 2016 class, he used a redshirt year right off the bat to add some weight and get coached up. Although he could still be another year away from significant reps, his development has not gone unnoticed.

Last season, King was able to earn playing time on special teams in six games, but with several other more experienced players in front of him, along with freshman phenom Jaylon Johnson, playing time at cornerback was hard to come by. The situation this season is similar, with Johnson, Julian Blackmon, Tyrone Smith, and Josh Nurse all ahead of him at the outside corner spots. However, King has showed progress this year, and appears to have made large strides from last season. Though he may not see a big role in the defense in 2018, he adds depth to the corner group and if he continues progressing each year, King should be a valuable part of the secondary down the road.