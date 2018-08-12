Countdown 18 Days: Happy Covey and King Day
As the countdown starts to wind down, there will be plenty of double-dose days. Today is another one, as we continue to look at the University of Utah players who have been here since at least spring ball and in this case, one returning from his mission. Happy Britain Covey and Nygel King Day, Ute Nation.
Britain Covey
The highly-anticipated return of Britain Covey is here, and all reports indicate that the exciting receiver has picked things up right where he left off. The 2015 Freshman All-American is looking forward to tormenting the best collegiate defenders over the next three years—a list that already includes Jabrill Peppers and Adoree Jackson.
Self-admittedly, Covey's top-end speed isn’t the best on the team. Instead, it’s his football speed, with his explosive lateral quickness and ability to start and stop on a dime, that makes him a nightmare for opponents.
Originally, there was some thought that Covey may need some time to get back in football shape and may not be quite ready to contribute by the time games started—yep, that was Alex trying to temper expectations. He shattered those doubts as soon as he stepped off the plane home from Chile, hiring Jordan Pendleton to train him and putting in plenty of extra work to get his catching and punt returning skills back on par. The work he put in during those months between his return and when he enrolled at Utah again was apparent as he immediately started earning rave reviews in player workouts.
Now as we await his highly-anticipated return, Covey is unquestionably a top three receiver for Tyler Huntley. Top three? Yeah, well, let’s leave it there for the expectations, because with the Utes impressive depth, that’s a compliment in and of itself.
Nygel King
The University of Utah brought King in with the expectation that they would be able to polish him and turn him into a lockdown cornerback, just as they’ve been able to with so many similar players in the past. As a part of the 2016 class, he used a redshirt year right off the bat to add some weight and get coached up. Although he could still be another year away from significant reps, his development has not gone unnoticed.
Last season, King was able to earn playing time on special teams in six games, but with several other more experienced players in front of him, along with freshman phenom Jaylon Johnson, playing time at cornerback was hard to come by. The situation this season is similar, with Johnson, Julian Blackmon, Tyrone Smith, and Josh Nurse all ahead of him at the outside corner spots. However, King has showed progress this year, and appears to have made large strides from last season. Though he may not see a big role in the defense in 2018, he adds depth to the corner group and if he continues progressing each year, King should be a valuable part of the secondary down the road.
Andrew Fronce’s Take:
Britain Covey
As already mentioned, Covey’s explosive lateral quickness is what will make him one of the most dangerous big-play threats in college football. It’s that ability that makes him so slippery, but what takes it to the next level is his precise route running and exceptional hands. It’s crazy to think that he spent the majority of his time at Timpview HS as a dual-threat quarterback, but that kind of experience is also what consistently puts him and Huntley on the same page.
The one question that begs asking is: can Utah afford to have him return kicks if he’s so valuable as a leading receiver? Sure the Utes have some enticing options back him up, but simply put, any time you put the ball in Covey’s hands, good things are more than likely going to happen.
Nygel King
The fact that King probably won’t see a ton of time the cornerback rotation this year isn’t a knock on his game—this group should be right up there with the elite of the elites. Other years, when the Utes would have to look deep into their secondary depth, struggles were bound to happen in the Pac-12. However, King has shown enough with his coverage skills and instincts, that cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah can feel comfortable turning to the sophomore in spurts.
Alex Remembers Covey and King's Recruitment:
Britain Covey
This is a fun one—while Covey committed to the Utes right before signing day in 2015, the legacy-Cougar had been a long-time Ute lean, that was just respectful and saying good things about BYU. Towards the start of the summer of 2015, I had a conversation with him, in which he said it would take a miracle from other schools, for him to not sign with Utah. His family—full of Cougars, at the time—also preferred the Utes. Therefore, it didn’t matter when a BYU offer was going to come—the Utes offense, the Pac-12, and his high school success at Rice-Eccles Stadium, all played a factor. Among all of his reasons, the one that could become an eye-opener for so many of the top LDS athletes, Covey—who is a devout member of the LDS Church—said he could get the same religious experience at the school that Brigham Young, once founded.
Anyone that tells you that BYU screwed up in his recruiting process, is just flat out wrong.
Nygel King
Although he was a two-star recruit coming out of Klien Oak HS in Spring, Texas, King had his fair share of P-5 offers, with Utah, Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Kansas, and Illinois. He committed to the Utes just before signing day 2016, due to their scheme of putting their corners on an island and also because of the no BS approach from Shah and defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley.
