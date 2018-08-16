Double-doses are so much fun on the countdown, as we're now down to 14 days. Today we look at a guy that will provide impressive depth at the cornerback position, as well as arguably the most anticipated recruit in the University of Utah's football history.





Jack Tuttle

For well over a year now, there has been plenty of hype surrounding Jack Tuttle, who committed to the University of Utah in late 2016. He finally arrived on campus early for spring camp, and has been showing flashes of the talent that made him one of the most highly coveted quarterback prospects of 2018.

Tuttle is currently locked in a battle with redshirt freshman Jason Shelley for the backup quarterback position, and the final word about who has won that battle could come as early as next week. However, regardless of whether he finishes second or third, a redshirt year is likely for Tuttle, as long as Tyler Huntley stays healthy throughout the season. With his talent, however, it’s possible that Tuttle could take advantage of the new redshirt rule and still see significant time in up to four games, as the coaches try to get him some vital early experience.

He’s good enough to start now, but this isn’t the Mountain West Conference, anymore—that and, Huntley continues to show that he’s a pretty special talent.





Josh Nurse

Josh Nurse arrived on campus last summer as an under-the-radar junior college receiver, out of Blinn Community College in Texas. There was some early though that Nurse could bolster the receiving corps, but Utah’s coaches had always envisioned him as more of a safety. He quickly made the move, after arriving on campus and flashed potential, but it didn’t all fully click, along with the transition from junior college.

Nurse saw some early playing time on defense against San Jose State, but most of his playing time in 2017 came on special teams. However, late in the year—due both to necessity and the coaches seeing something in him—they gave him a try at corner in practices. That’s where he stuck ever since, as Nurse has continued to progress, showing constant improvement in spring ball and coming into fall camp on the two-deep at the position



