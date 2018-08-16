Countdown 14 Days: Happy Tuttle and Nurse Day
Double-doses are so much fun on the countdown, as we're now down to 14 days. Today we look at a guy that will provide impressive depth at the cornerback position, as well as arguably the most anticipated recruit in the University of Utah's football history.
Jack Tuttle
For well over a year now, there has been plenty of hype surrounding Jack Tuttle, who committed to the University of Utah in late 2016. He finally arrived on campus early for spring camp, and has been showing flashes of the talent that made him one of the most highly coveted quarterback prospects of 2018.
Tuttle is currently locked in a battle with redshirt freshman Jason Shelley for the backup quarterback position, and the final word about who has won that battle could come as early as next week. However, regardless of whether he finishes second or third, a redshirt year is likely for Tuttle, as long as Tyler Huntley stays healthy throughout the season. With his talent, however, it’s possible that Tuttle could take advantage of the new redshirt rule and still see significant time in up to four games, as the coaches try to get him some vital early experience.
He’s good enough to start now, but this isn’t the Mountain West Conference, anymore—that and, Huntley continues to show that he’s a pretty special talent.
Josh Nurse
Josh Nurse arrived on campus last summer as an under-the-radar junior college receiver, out of Blinn Community College in Texas. There was some early though that Nurse could bolster the receiving corps, but Utah’s coaches had always envisioned him as more of a safety. He quickly made the move, after arriving on campus and flashed potential, but it didn’t all fully click, along with the transition from junior college.
Nurse saw some early playing time on defense against San Jose State, but most of his playing time in 2017 came on special teams. However, late in the year—due both to necessity and the coaches seeing something in him—they gave him a try at corner in practices. That’s where he stuck ever since, as Nurse has continued to progress, showing constant improvement in spring ball and coming into fall camp on the two-deep at the position
Andrew Fronce's Take:
Jack Tuttle
Tuttle has all the traits that you love to see in a quarterback: Good size and athleticism, a strong, accurate arm, a quick release, a great attitude, high football IQ, and natural leadership ability. He’s a football junkie, who is obsessed in the film room, devouring as much information as he can get his hands on as he works to perfect his craft. Still, as an 18 year-old freshman, he’ll force throws at times, playing into the defense’s hand. However, that’s only an occasional issue and with his work ethic, it won’t be that way for long.
Josh Nurse
At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, Nurse is a physical pass defender, and his length gives him a natural advantage when it comes to making plays on the ball, as does his experience as a receiver. Nurse is in a good spot right now—he’s done well enough to earn plenty of playing time, but with experienced players like Julian Blackmon, Jaylon Johnson, and Tyrone Smith ahead of him, he doesn’t need to be thrown into the fire. Nurse should rotate in frequently starting in game one, and that experience will prove invaluable for him as the season goes on.
Alex Remembers Tuttle and Nurse's Recruitment:
Jack Tuttle
This one is so fresh, anyone that’s been a part of our Ute Nation community knows the story. Tuttle visited Utah multiple times, including when ESPN College Gameday was in town. It didn’t take him much longer to commit from there, and the Ute signal-caller held firm to his commitment for over a year, even as Alabama, USC, and others, all gave strong pushes for him. Tuttle was recruited by tight ends coach, Fred Whittingham and quarterbacks coach, Aaron Roderick. Once Roderick was let go and the Utes hired Troy Taylor, Tuttle reaffirmed his commitment, as those two were nearly inseparable on Tuttle’s official visit. Another key factor, just as much as his relationship with the coaches, was Utah’s business school. As a four-star and no. 5 rated pro-style quarterback in the 2018 class, Tuttle is the highest rated quarterback that the Utes have ever landed.
Josh Nurse
A late addition just before last year’s fall camp, Nurse had interest from Utah, Georgia, Boise State, and Iowa State. He had never visited Utah, but was close with defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley. When Utah had a late open spot, Nurse jumped at it, as he was eligible despite having one more potential year of junior college.