12 days left to kickoff, UteNation! In today's countdown article, we take a look at a local talent who has worked his tail off since walking on to the team as a true freshman- Drew Lisk. It's not often that a fourth string quarterback is placed on scholarship, particularly at the University of Utah, but Lisk wasn't a typical walk-on, either.

Playing behind Tyler Huntley, Troy Williams, and Cooper Bateman last season, Lisk's primary responsibilities were to lead the scout team offense in weeks that the Utes were preparing for a pro-style passer. He carried out his responsibilities well, and that hard work carried over into spring ball, where he had a solid performance during camp and in the spring game. His progress was impressive enough to earn him a scholarship, and he will continue to lead the scout team in certain situations this year.

One of the most memorable moments of Utah's 2017 season, both for the fans and for Lisk, came in the final game of the year- the Heart of Dallas Bowl. Utah had the game well in hand late in the fourth quarter, and starter Tyler Huntley came off the field, giving senior Troy Williams once last chance to lead the offense as a Ute. However, Williams was only in for one play, before he "lost" his shoe, taking it off purposefully so Lisk could have a chance to come in and get the first playing time of his collegiate career. Lisk walked out and handed the ball off to Jordan Howard once, before kneeling to end the game.



