As we’re just days away from the start of the University of Utah football season, today’s double dose on the countdown, had a wrench thrown into it when it was announced that Demari Simpkins was switching to no. 7, leaving Donavan Thompson as the lone guy rocking the no. 3. Despite that change, Simpkins is too important not to highlight in today’s piece.





Demari Simpkins

Everyone who follows University of Utah football is familiar with the “Hallandale Trio." Zack Moss has played since he was a true freshman and will be Utah’s top offensive weapon this year, and Tyler Huntley beat out a senior for the starting quarterback job last year—a job he’ll retain going into this season. However, the other member of the trio, Demari Simpkins, is looking to have his breakout season in 2018, as expectations for the Utes’ reliable target are sky high.

Simpkins has been a solid option in Utah's receiving corps during his first two seasons, totaling 48 catches for 512 yards and a pair of touchdowns. However, this past year, Simpkins has been hard at work, improving both his physical abilities and his understanding of the game. The fruits of his effort were apparent in spring and fall camp, where he proved himself to be Utah’s most consistent and reliable receiver.

Simpkins will start the season as the ‘Z’ receiver, lining up outside, where he’s become a master at working the sidelines. He’s expected to be a reliable safety blanket and a potential big play threat, as him and Huntley both seem to know what each other is going to do, before they even make their moves.





Donavan Thompson

When it comes to Utah players from Florida, most of the attention goes to the aforementioned Hallandale Trio—being that they're three of the most exciting players on Utah’s offense. However, there’s another guy from Miami that joined the Utes as part of that same recruiting class, but on the defensive side of the ball. Donavan Thompson is a hard-hitting linebacker who started five games last season in relief of injured starter, Sunia Tauteoli. Thompson took full advantage of his reps, as he looked as though he’d be a sure-fire starter in 2018, until Chase Hansen officially made the switch from safety to backer—by no fault of Thompson’s.

In Utah’s nickel defense, Thompson likely won’t start many games this year, as long as Cody Barton and Chase Hansen stay healthy. However, that won’t stop him from seeing the field plenty as a rotational player, and he should contribute plenty in the defense. With a solid junior campaign, Thompson could set himself up nicely to be a full-time starter as a senior, though with Utah’s depth at linebacker, there’s also the possibility that he could take advantage of the new redshirt rule this season, playing in only four games and preserving a year of eligibility for the future. It all depends on how comfortable the coaches feel with the other guys, because Thompson is an asset to have on the field.



