Coundown 3 Days: Happy Simpkins and Thompson Day
As we’re just days away from the start of the University of Utah football season, today’s double dose on the countdown, had a wrench thrown into it when it was announced that Demari Simpkins was switching to no. 7, leaving Donavan Thompson as the lone guy rocking the no. 3. Despite that change, Simpkins is too important not to highlight in today’s piece.
Demari Simpkins
Everyone who follows University of Utah football is familiar with the “Hallandale Trio." Zack Moss has played since he was a true freshman and will be Utah’s top offensive weapon this year, and Tyler Huntley beat out a senior for the starting quarterback job last year—a job he’ll retain going into this season. However, the other member of the trio, Demari Simpkins, is looking to have his breakout season in 2018, as expectations for the Utes’ reliable target are sky high.
Simpkins has been a solid option in Utah's receiving corps during his first two seasons, totaling 48 catches for 512 yards and a pair of touchdowns. However, this past year, Simpkins has been hard at work, improving both his physical abilities and his understanding of the game. The fruits of his effort were apparent in spring and fall camp, where he proved himself to be Utah’s most consistent and reliable receiver.
Simpkins will start the season as the ‘Z’ receiver, lining up outside, where he’s become a master at working the sidelines. He’s expected to be a reliable safety blanket and a potential big play threat, as him and Huntley both seem to know what each other is going to do, before they even make their moves.
Donavan Thompson
When it comes to Utah players from Florida, most of the attention goes to the aforementioned Hallandale Trio—being that they're three of the most exciting players on Utah’s offense. However, there’s another guy from Miami that joined the Utes as part of that same recruiting class, but on the defensive side of the ball. Donavan Thompson is a hard-hitting linebacker who started five games last season in relief of injured starter, Sunia Tauteoli. Thompson took full advantage of his reps, as he looked as though he’d be a sure-fire starter in 2018, until Chase Hansen officially made the switch from safety to backer—by no fault of Thompson’s.
In Utah’s nickel defense, Thompson likely won’t start many games this year, as long as Cody Barton and Chase Hansen stay healthy. However, that won’t stop him from seeing the field plenty as a rotational player, and he should contribute plenty in the defense. With a solid junior campaign, Thompson could set himself up nicely to be a full-time starter as a senior, though with Utah’s depth at linebacker, there’s also the possibility that he could take advantage of the new redshirt rule this season, playing in only four games and preserving a year of eligibility for the future. It all depends on how comfortable the coaches feel with the other guys, because Thompson is an asset to have on the field.
Andrew Fronce’s Take:
Demari Simpkins
At 5-foot-10, Simpkins doesn’t tower over opposing defensive backs like some of the other receivers on Utah’s squad, but he knows that he doesn’t have to be the bigger player to get the better of the man across from him—a lesson he took from Antonio Brown while working out with him during the offseason. Simpkins relies on excellent route running, great speed, and terrific hands to beat the man across from him, though he can go up and fight for catches as well. Don’t be surprised if he ends this season with some of the best receiving totals on the team. If things continue the way they went in spring and fall camp, Simpkins will be Huntley’s preferred go-to target.
Donavan Thompson
Thompson is a shorter, stout linebacker who excels at defending the run, but don’t let his stature fool you. He’s quicker than you’d expect and moves well laterally, helping him to defend against speedy Pac-12 running backs who like to attack the edges of a defense. He also does well dropping into coverage, and opposing quarterbacks have to be careful not to overlook the 5-foot-10 Thompson as he roves the middle of the field, waiting for a pass to come his way. However, what he’s known best for is his ability to lay a bone-crunching hit on anyone who comes his way. Basically, he’s Gionni Paul 2.0.
Alex Remembers Simpkins and Thompson’s Recruitment:
Demari Simpkins
Simpkins made the call a couple weeks after taking a an official visit to Utah with friend and high school teammate, Tyler Huntley. His reasons were that he fell in love with the city and that Utah ran the same style offense. In the end, Simpkins chose the Utes over Wisconsin. Not long after his commitment, his buddy Huntley went public as well—building the foundation for the fearsome ‘Hallandale Trio.’ At the time of his commitment, Simpkins was rated a three-star athlete that was transferring high schools and making the switch from quarterback to receiver.
Donavan Thompson
A three-star linebacker with offers from the likes of: Utah, Oregon State, South Florida, and Arkansas, he was a FIU commit before taking an official visit to Salt Lake City. A week after that trip, he flipped. The reasoning to him was honest and simple, as Utah was a better program and they also ran a system that he was used to. His recruiter was Dennis Erickson, who Thompson didn’t mince any words for, calling him a legend.