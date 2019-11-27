As the University of Utah continues to roll in the commitments for their 2020 class, there’s also a highly-touted 2021 prospect to pay attention to. Rated the no. 25 running back, Fountainebleau HS’s Iverson Celestine (5-foot-10 and 195 pounds) recently visited the Utes campus.

Celestine is versatile back who can run right through a defender or make them miss. One thing he readily admits that he needs to get better at is pass blocking, something he can pick his cousin’s brain on.

Currently Celestine has two offers, one from Utah and one from Colorado. However, he’s hearing early on from some additional big-time schools.

“Most definitely Utah and Colorado has been hitting me up a good bit too,” he said. “I have also been hearing from Ohio State, Michigan and a lot of Big-10 and Pac-12 schools. Oklahoma has been hitting me up a little bit. It’s been a little slow but it has been coming along. I want to be close to home, but if I’m far from home, I want to make it my second home.”

Celestine took an unofficial visit during the UCLA game.

“We woke up in the morning and met with the players a little bit. We talked to Devin and then we toured the facility. We checked out everything from the weightlifting program and I got to see Coach (Whittingham) and I watched film with Coach (McDonald) and he was impressed with what I saw.”

Celestine has had a long-running relationship with McDonald, back to when his cousin and current Ute, Devin Brumfield was being recruited.

“I remember my freshman year when he came down to see Devin play and he didn’t realize how athletic I was,” said Celestine. “Coach Mac has become more of a mentor and family to me. He’s not like trying to persuade me. Of course he wants me at Utah but he is telling me wherever is best for me. He's just giving the best advice he can give me.”

Aside from taking in the game and the campus life, they also took time to tour the town.

“We just went out and saw the city on our own,” he said. “The scenery is definitely different and the mountains are beautiful.”

And as for the game, Iverson and his dad were impressed with what they saw.

“It’s was very different from the LSU game, with the same intensity but I really enjoyed it. It was great,” said Celestine. “I feel like it would have been more intense if it was BYU, too.”

Utah is appealing to Celestine for many reasons, but the big and obvious one is Brumfield. The two cousins thought they were going to play one year of high school all together, until Celestine found out that he was living one street outside of the boundaries.

“I’ve looked up to him my whole life,” said Celestine of Brumfield. “He is a few years older than me and we played a different parks but he was always the best back in the league and I always had aspirations to be better than him.”

Celestine admits that playing alongside his cousin, “would be a dream.”

So what all is he looking for in a school?

“Basically the program, the academic side and the vibe I get and the family like relationships and somewhere where I could make a new home and Utah could be that place.”

And with that in mind,knowing that Celestine and his father feel like Utah could be a great home away from home, just how hard will it be to beat the Utes?

“It would be very difficult because Utah has treated me like family since day one and they’ve kept contact with me through Devin and it’s always been a family like relationship,” he said.

A decision is likely to come this spring or summer, after he commits to a school Celestine will fully shut things down.''