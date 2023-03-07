Utah center Branden Carlson was named to the AP All-Pac-12 First-Team Tuesday afternoon.





NEW YORK – Utah center Branden Carlson continues to add onto his award mantle on Tuesday after being named to the Associated Press All-Pac-12 First-Team.

Earlier in the day, Carlson garnered First-Team All-Pac-12 selections as voted on by the league’s head coaches. Both awards are firsts for the 7-footer.

Carlson, who has one year of eligibility remaining should he choose to use it (COVID year), had a solid senior season for the Runnin’ Utes averaging a team-high 16.0 points, 7.4 points and 2.1 blocks while scoring double-digit points in 21-consecutive games heading into the conference tournament. During his 21-straight games with double-digit points streak, Carlson broke his career-high twice.

In Pac-12 play, Carlson reached double-digit points in all 19 games he’s played in – including 22 points on 5-of-9 shooting from long range in Utah’s victory over then-No. 4/4 Arizona at home. At the end of the regular-season, his 16.2 points per game, 7.2 rebounds per game and 1.7 blocks per game in Pac-12 play ranks him fifth, seventh and fourth, respectively among league peers.

For a full list of the AP All-Pac-12 team, click here.

Carlson and the seventh-seeded Runnin’ Utes open first round action of the Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament this Wednesday, March 8, at 7 p.m. (MT) / 6 p.m. (PT) local on Pac-12 Networks against the 10th-seeded Stanford Cardinal inside T-Mobile Arena. Winner will play the second-seeded Arizona Wildcats on Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m. (MT) on / 6 p.m. (PT) local on Pac-12 Networks.



