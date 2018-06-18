A good team can never have too much depth, and time and again, it seems that the teams that have the most success are those who have players that can step up and fill a spot without much trouble, when injuries strike. For Utah’s offensive line, aside from the returning starters, there are a few guys waiting in the wings that have been steadily progressing from the time they first stepped on campus. Johnny Capra (6-foot-6 301 pounds) is one of those guys, and he could see an increased role in 2018, after patiently waiting and working to earn his moment.

Capra, who will be a redshirt junior, is a versatile player who can play both guard and tackle—they could even experiment with him at center. At 6-foot-6, Capra has the reach and length to be able to hold the edge, and in 2017, he battled for the starting job at right tackle throughout spring and fall camp, before ultimately seeing time on the line in six games. One issue until now, was that he was still a little bit underweight in his sophomore season. Therefore he struggled at times to hold his ground. Now weighing 301 pounds, Capra should be more built for an extended role and possibly along the starting unit.

There are four starters returning from last year’s line, the fifth spot is up for grabs, with Capra being one of the contenders. Although he had to miss spring camp with an injury, the coaches have never been shy talking about how pleased they are with his progress. Injuries happen, but that was difficult timing for someone so close to seizing a starting spot. Whether or not he wins that starting job is still up in the air, but regardless of what happens, Capra will see plenty of playing time and will be an important piece to the unit for his final two years of eligibility.



