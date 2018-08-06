As the University of Utah heads into week two of fall camp, some situations have became more clear and some situations still need to be settled. Here are some important topics we know and what still needs to develop heading into week two:

It’s Huntley’s offense, but who is the backup? It’s plain as day that Tyler Huntley has a firm grasp on the starting quarterback position, but who backs him up? Both Jason Shelley and Jack Tuttle have had their moments—Shelley with his knack for extending plays and Tuttle with his elite arm. This likely won’t be settled until after the first game, thanks to the new redshirt rule. However, the focus should be on Huntley taking this offense to the next level, like it’s looking like he can.

Zack Moss



Whittingham has a ‘man crush’ on Moss The star junior has nothing to prove in fall camp, so expect his workload to continuously diminish until it’s time for week one prep. After adding 10 pounds of muscle, he hasn’t lost a step and is looking like he wants to run more violently than ever. This upcoming season, look out for him even more in the passing game, as he’ll be an enticing safety valve for Huntley.

The corners are living up to their billing There have been some healthy battles early in week one and the defense hasn’t won every practice, but some fun battles are being waged. Julian Blackmon and Jaylon Johnson have been showing their all-conference potential, while Tyrone Smith and Javelin Guidry have had their moments, as well. The depth is there, and others like Tareke Lewis and Josh Nurse will have the next few weeks to get in a groove and make this an extremely solid two-deep.

Are they trying to find the best spot for Ford? Redshirt freshman Nick Ford is a humble lineman that knows his time will come, but it’s looking more and more like the coaching staff wants that time to come now. There has been constant shuffling and experimentation on the line, with Ford and also Johnny Capra looking to be the beneficiaries. Ford, himself, admitted that he’s learning every spot on the line. Quite honestly, it’s only a matter of time before he’s an anchor of the offensive line.