Camp Kyle 2018 Notes: Heading into Week Two
As the University of Utah heads into week two of fall camp, some situations have became more clear and some situations still need to be settled. Here are some important topics we know and what still needs to develop heading into week two:
It’s Huntley’s offense, but who is the backup?
It’s plain as day that Tyler Huntley has a firm grasp on the starting quarterback position, but who backs him up? Both Jason Shelley and Jack Tuttle have had their moments—Shelley with his knack for extending plays and Tuttle with his elite arm. This likely won’t be settled until after the first game, thanks to the new redshirt rule. However, the focus should be on Huntley taking this offense to the next level, like it’s looking like he can.
Whittingham has a ‘man crush’ on Moss
The star junior has nothing to prove in fall camp, so expect his workload to continuously diminish until it’s time for week one prep. After adding 10 pounds of muscle, he hasn’t lost a step and is looking like he wants to run more violently than ever. This upcoming season, look out for him even more in the passing game, as he’ll be an enticing safety valve for Huntley.
The corners are living up to their billing
There have been some healthy battles early in week one and the defense hasn’t won every practice, but some fun battles are being waged. Julian Blackmon and Jaylon Johnson have been showing their all-conference potential, while Tyrone Smith and Javelin Guidry have had their moments, as well. The depth is there, and others like Tareke Lewis and Josh Nurse will have the next few weeks to get in a groove and make this an extremely solid two-deep.
Are they trying to find the best spot for Ford?
Redshirt freshman Nick Ford is a humble lineman that knows his time will come, but it’s looking more and more like the coaching staff wants that time to come now. There has been constant shuffling and experimentation on the line, with Ford and also Johnny Capra looking to be the beneficiaries. Ford, himself, admitted that he’s learning every spot on the line. Quite honestly, it’s only a matter of time before he’s an anchor of the offensive line.
The 2018 freshmen class came to play
There are always a few surprises from newcomers early in fall camp, and this year is no exception. After week one three freshmen have earn the right to be in the conversation for 2018 playing time. Paul Maile has built off of his solid spring, after arriving early from East HS—he’ll be difficult to redshirt. Wide receiver, Solomon Enis, is showing strides earlier than expected, but at this point in time he’d be in the back of an eight man rotation. Then lastly, offensive linemen Braeden Daniels is still a little light, but he’s beginning to surpass some of the backup linemen that have toiled in the program for a few years.
The defensive tackles are in good shape
Between Leki Fotu, Pita Tonga, John Penisini, and Hauati Pututau, and Paul Maile, the tackles are looking like they have a lot of depth with no significant drop-off. Will Jackson Cravens join that group? Do they need six guys, or can they go with a five man rotation? The one long burning question that looks like it’s coming into focus, is that Fotu and Tonga should get the starting nods, as those two work extremely well as a unit.
The tight ends are coming along—better than 2017
Keep in mind, it’s early and these guys still need a lot of reps. However, the feeling last year was that Handley and Fakailoatonga were damaged goods, thanks to all of their unfortunate injuries. We’ll follow up on this more in the coming weeks, but the word is, that there’s a lot of moldable talent to work with in this group.