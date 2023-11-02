Unable to get things going on either side of the ball, the 13th ranked Utah Utes were dominated by the No. 8 Oregon Ducks at home and suffered their first loss since 2020, falling 35-6.





Let’s look at our questions from this game:





Can Bryson Barnes keep pace with Bo Nix?

Coming into this game, we knew the Ducks were going to be a tough battle, and Saturday proved to be an impossible feat. Bo Nix showcased why he’s on the Heisman watchlist completing 24 of 31 for 248 yards and two touchdowns.





The Utes’ usually stellar defense struggled to stop Nix. With the offense needing to play catch up early, life became difficult for Bryson Barnes. Barnes consistently connected with wide receiver Devaughn Vele, but no one else offensively really made an impact. Barnes finished 15 of 29 for 136 yards with two costly interceptions that really drove the final nails in the coffin. Barnes came back down to earth after an elite performance the week prior.





Can Sione Vaki continue his jaw-dropping emergence on offense?

An injury heading into the game limited Vaki’s production. He rushed just five times for 11 yards.





Despite an explosive run game against USC and Cal, the Utes rushing attack against the Ducks struggled throughout the game, totaling just 99 rushing yards on 36 attempts.





How can Utah attack the Oregon secondary?

They couldn’t and it wasn’t easy to watch.





Utah totaled a meager 142 receiving yards. Vele was the line standout, leading the receivers with seven receptions for 80 yards. Oregon’s pass rush tallied six tackles for loss, two sacks and two pass deflections. The Utes struggled all four quarters against an all-around tough defensive Duck squad.





The Utes now move on to face the 2-6, 1-4 in Pac 12 play Arizona State Sun Devils Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. ASU is coming off their first Pac-12 win against Washington State, defeating the Cougars 38-27, while the Utes look to bounce back after the tough loss against the Oregon Ducks.





Let’s take a look at this week’s matchup:





Can ASU ride the momentum from their upset of Wazzu?

Pulling any program out of the depths of their conference can be a challenge. Considering where ASU has been since the Herm Edwards debacle began to destroy the program, Kenny Dillingham has done an excellent job since taking over despite only two wins on the season.





Against the Cougars, the Sun Devils piled up 509 yards of total offense.





Running back Cameron Skattebo is one of their most dynamic players in the pass and run game. Skattebo has totaled 534 yards and seven touchdowns on 115 carries and 273 yards and a touchdown as a pass catcher. Wide receiver Elijhah Badger can also be a threat, totaling 532 yards and two touchdowns on 45 receptions. At tight end, Jalin Conyers also adds another viable option in the pass game, as he’s racked 24 receptions for 310 yards so far this season.





Have the injuries finally caught up to Utah?

After Saturday’s loss, it seems that injuries are starting to finally take its toll on the program. Utah’s linebacker room is deep and talented, but the loss of Lander Barton is devastating for the defense.





Whittingham expressed in the post game presser that listing injuries as a cause for their problems in the loss is an excuse. He added at this point in the season, every team is dealing with injuries and doesn’t take into account that as a failure in the game; the expectation is always ‘next man up’. The question is if the Oregon game foreshadows more defensive struggles moving forward.





Even if Whittingham won’t use injuries as an excuse, it’s a valid reason for the struggles.





Can the Utes avoid a hangover from a loss against the Ducks?

After a crushing blow, Utah has to quickly regroup, forget about the loss, and move on to prepare for ASU. The biggest key for the group is getting back and focusing on being more fundamentally sound.





Whittingham noted in the press conference that this week's preparation is to assess where they went wrong and as coaches put their players in a better position in terms of better matchups and schematics against ASU. A return trip to the Pac-12 Championship Game is extremely unlikely now, but Utah can’t let the season spiral out of control.