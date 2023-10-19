The Utes were reinvigorated after their bye week, and the offense came to life against the California Golden Bears, winning convincingly 34-14.





Let’s take a look back and answer our burning questions leading into last week’s victory:





Can the defense shut down the Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza?

The defense applied relentless pressure on the Bears’ freshman quarterback Fernando Mendoza. Star defensive end Connor O’Toole saw his first action of the 2023 season. At one point, O'Toole forced Mendoza to throw off balance, resulting in a Lander Barton interception. The interception flipped the momentum in Utah’s favor and set up the offense with a scoring drive after the turnover. From there, it was a comfortable victory. The defense sacked Mendoza five times in the day and eventually forced him to leave the game due to injury. Jonah Elliss tallied 1.5 of the sacks, Van Fillinger totaled two, and O’Toole added another 0.5 sack.





Where, if at all, did the bye week help?

The offense racked up 445 yards of total offense, with 317 of those yards coming from running the ball. Bryson Barnes made his surprise return after what looked like a brutal injury against the Beavers. He didn’t put up major numbers, but was able to get enough of a passing game going to keep Cal’s defense from loading the box against the run. Barnes threw for 128 yards on 15 of 21 passing and also rushed for 50 yards. Ja’Quinden Jackson added another 94 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries – completing his first fully healthy game.





The biggest piece of the offense's success came from running back/safety Sione Vaki. He led the team with 159 yards rushing and two touchdowns, capping off the game with a 72 yard rushing touchdown — all while still playing his regular position at safety.





Will this be the week that the fanbase is put more at ease?

This win should ease some tension for the Utes fan base after making a big turnaround from the Beavers game two weeks ago.





Utah managed to find life with their offense and put up 34 points in the win — albeit against a bad Cal defense. It was a positive game on both sides of the ball and a good victory to build upon, as the remainder of the season will be a difficult challenge facing a gauntlet of elite Pac-12 opponents.





The Utes now move on to face the USC Trojans in Los Angeles this weekend. The Trojans are coming off a loss to Notre Dame and looking for revenge against the Utes who’ve had their number for the last three games — including twice in the 2022-'23 season. Let’s take a look at this week’s matchup:





The USC defense is bad, so how can Utah’s offense find success?

The Utah offensive line paved the way for a dominating rushing performance last week and now they’ll look to do that again against a worse run defense in USC. The Trojans rank No. 83 in that category and give up 152.4 yards per game, second to last in the Pac-12.





Eliminate Barnes’ overthinking… this week the offense needs to be divided around quick reads, as the Trojans like to bring the pressure. While the Utes passing game isn’t the strongest and the quarterback position has been a carousel without Cam Rising, Barnes has proven he can connect deep shots to receivers like Munir McClain and Money Parks to help open the run game. Utah needs to sustain long punishing drives and hit the occasional deep ball.





They can’t get into a track meet with USC.





Can the secondary stop Williams or only hope to contain him and his receivers?

Caleb Williams has currently thrown for 2,021 yards this season, and his two main receivers are Tahj Washington and Brenden Rice. Both guys have been solid options in the passing game, and both have close to 500 receiving yards through six games.





While the Trojans offense has been explosive, there are chinks in their armor that the defense can capitalize off of. The offense line has struggled at times to protect Williams. Notre Dame pressured him all night, sacking him six times — he also threw three interceptions. A strong pass rush can force Williams out of the pocket and rattle his passing game — that became evident against the Fighting Irish. Still, Utah can’t allow the USC receivers to break their routes and improvise with Williams — that’s how a lot of their big plays have happened this season.





Williams will be facing the No. 1 rushing defense in the Pac-12. If the secondary can avoid coverage breakdown and take away the deep ball, the front seven and secondary combined could really hinder him in back-to-back games.









Will this game provide Utah with encouraging hope, as they begin a difficult last half of their schedule?

The wheels finally came off for the Trojans, but it wasn’t too hard to see that coming. No doubt this will be a hot wired game as the Trojans look to avoid another loss while also wanting to deliver payback to the Utes for demolishing their CFP hopes last season.





Saturday is the beginning of a brutal and challenging stretch ofg ames. Anyone’s guess is as good as mine.