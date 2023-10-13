The University of Utah fell to a stout Oregon State team in Corvallis at Reser Stadium in week 5. As injuries continue to mount, so do the Utes offensive struggles this season, and they reached a new low against the Beavers. Utah mustered a season low of 198 yards of total offense in their first loss on the road, 21-7.





Let's take a look back at our burning questions from this game:





Which rush defense comes out on top?

The Beavers defense shut down the Utes offensively from beginning to end. With the Utes down several key running backs, Jaylon Glover led with 58 yards on 16 carries, his longest for 20 yards. In total the Utes rushing attack was held to a total of 57 yards with Bryson Barnes suffering a loss of -15.





The Beavers totaled 131 yards on the ground, Damian Martinez led with 65 yards on 16 carries, but their biggest success in the run game came from Silas Bolden. After an interception by Easton Mascarenas-Arnold on a Barnes pass on fourth and 1 at the Utah 45, Uiagalelei pitched the ball to Bolden, who easily ran up the right sideline for a 45 yard rushing touchdown, extending their lead 21-0 in the fourth quarter. From lack of offensive presence by the Utes, the defense couldn’t hold off the Beavers any longer.





How can the offense be more dynamic?

The Utes struggles became more prevalent against a tough Beaver defense. Many times Nate Johnson was unable to get comfortable in the pocket long enough to get any type of passing game going. That forced Utah to be one dimensional, which ultimately collapsed any type of offensive gains.





Johnson was 8 of 21 for 101 yards which continues to be the consistent story for his numbers the last couple of games, but the remainder of the offense wasn’t much help. Penalties and a number of dropped passes by the receivers punched more holes in an already sinking ship offensively. For instance, a sure long touchdown to Landen King was nullified before he could hit the end zone or due to a pointless penalty on the offensive line.





What does the run game look like for the Utes?

The running backs were never able to fully establish the run, and the lack of a passing game made Utah very predictable in the play calling. At times the Beavers were able to stack the box and bring the Utah offense to a full halt. Without Ja’Quiden Jackson, the Utes relied heavily on Jaylon Glover, but the offensive line struggled to help open lanes for Glover to build any momentum or yardage on his carries — he would finish with 16 carries for 58 yards. There is plenty of blame to go around for the Utes offense, which was pretty dismal at times.





Utah also experimented with safety Sione Vaki taking a wildcat snap, which will continue going forward. It’s especially crucial now with losing Charlie Vincent to injury during the game and then Chris Curry during the bye week.





Utah dropped to No. 18 in the AP poll and then back up two spots to No. 16 after the bye week. They resume this weekend to face the 3-3, 1-2 in Pac-12 play California Bears at home. Let’s take a look at this week’s matchup:





Can the defense shut down the Bears quarterback Fernando Mendoza?

Cal’s situation at quarterback has been interesting so far this season. While their passing game has been successful, they’ve also thrown seven interceptions through six games. Coach Justin Wilcox has played three quarterbacks under center and will give Fernando Mendoza his second start of the season this Saturday. In the freshman’s first start was against Oregon State, he was 21 of 32 for 207 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He’s also capable of using his legs to get some yardage as well.





One of the Bears weaknesses in seasons past has been the offensive line, but they’ve done well so far. This could be a whole new challenge for the team against a tough Utah defense. The Utes rank as one of the top defenses in the country and are led by the new Mayor of Sack Lake City, Jonah Elliss. Elliss ranks second nationally with 7.5 sacks. Don’t expect anything less than an aggressive attack from Utah’s defense to challenge the redshirt freshman.





Where, if at all, did the bye week help?

We could talk about injuries until we’re blue in the face, but it isn’t going to solve any issues they’re facing production wise as an offense. Whittingham noted there isn’t a particular group on the offense who is above criticism over another. As an entire unit, they need to get back in sync and put points on the board.





With the offense missing some of their biggest weapons, it does place more of a challenge on Whittingham to plug and play new guys as his options run thin. With the extra week-and-a-half, hopefully that helped mend players, and gave extra time for the offense to get back into a productive rhythm.





Will this be the week that the fanbase is put more at ease?

Well, that depends. If it is completely reliant on Rising playing, UteNation doesn’t expect him to play even though he’s determined and wanting to.





Additionally, the offense is down another two running backs and the rumored absence of another big playmaker. It’s tough to put a fanbase’s mind at ease in this situation, unless the offense hangs at least 40 points on the Bears. Newsflash: the Utes are only averaging 19.2 points per game. They’re also last in the Pac-12 with averaging 297.6 total yards per game.





Knowing the Utes tough schedule for the remainder of the month, it can be easy to criticize from the outside looking in. However, considering the challenges that began game one, Whittingham and the coaching staff have made the best of the situation.





Finding a productive presence on offense can really help bring some life back into the unit. Let’s wait and see what they’ve cooked up during the needed bye week.



