Offer: 75% off the first year of an annual subscription for new users





With the move to the Big-12 looming, both Utah and Colorado are looking to bounce back following disappointing losses last weekend. The season hasn't gone the way either team had expected, and they'll both be searching for a win to close out the season when they face each other Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Typically we’d answer the questions from the previous week, but that’s a game not many want to revisit. Let’s look at our questions for the Colorado matchup:





With no title to play for, what team shows up?

For the first time in over five years, Utah heads into Senior Day with nothing on the line and not a ton of motivation. They’re already bowl eligible, but their goal of a third straight conference championship is now lost. This is the first season a Pac-12 title game appearance has been out of the question since 2017.

With division and conference titles being the norm and the expectation at Utah, will there be enough motivation to close out the season strong? That's going to depend on just how deep Utah has to dive into their depth today. We already know the Utes will be starting 5th string quarterback Luke Bottari. On the other side, Colorado is also feeling the pains of a long season, and they may be without star quarterback Shedeur Sanders.





What kind of performance will the offensive line deliver?

At the beginning of the season the Utes offensive line appeared to be the strong point of the offense, but as the season has progressed, it’s been a tale of two fronts. One week they show up and look great rushing for 300 plus yards then struggle against tough rush defenses.

It’s no secret that the team has struggled with injuries this season and the offensive line has battled through them as well. Still, the offensive line was supposed to be a position of strength with a solid two-deep.

Are they missing a guy that can comfortably call the schemes at the line? It seems like it. Has not having an experienced quarterback’s eyes behind center hurt them? Yes. Have they been more hurt than they’ll admit? Yes.

Colorado is No. 95 nationally at giving up 166.1 rushing yards per game. That’s good for No. 11 in the Pac-12. Their pass defense is even worse, ranked No. 128 nationally and No. 11 in the Pac-12 giving up 296.5 yards per game through the air. The Buffs also struggle getting pressure on the quarterback averaging 2.45 sacks per game (No. 38 overall) and 5.5 tackles per loss (No. 73 overall).

A lot of factors can play into the reasoning. Heading into today’s matchup with walkon 5th-string quarterback Luke Bottari behind center, there’s a lot of unknown. Along with Bottari, can they gel together fast?… They should, but will they? This season has been unpredictable.





What’s the storyline going to be?

Heading into this game almost kind of feels like a glorified scrimmage or a spring game. Utah’s seniors and those walking today will want to close out their season strong, but both teams will be diving deep into their deep charts.

It’s a tough game to predict, although “The Rumble in the Rockies” has been a one-side matchup thoroughly dominated by the Utes through both schools’ time in the Pac-12.



