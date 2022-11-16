



The University of Utah dominated the Stanford Cardinal’s on Saturday, controlling the line of scrimmage from start to finish. It set up the Utes for a huge showdown this coming Saturday with bruised and battered Oregon Ducks.

Let’s take a look back at our burning questions from the Stanford game and then look ahead to Oregon:





What will the defensive ends look like without Fillinger?

Just as the Utes’ defense line started clicking, they lost starting defensive end Van Filinger to a season-ending injury, suffered in practice. This was the second week that they’ve been without him, and although he’s valuable, it didn’t affect them against Stanford.

Utah was relentless with the pressure all night on Tanner McKee, sacking him seven times.

The pressure defensive tackle Simote Pepa caused was key, wreaking havoc every snap leading with six tackles, two sacks, and three tackles for loss. This opened things up for everyone else.

Defensive end Jonah Elliss constantly found himself in the backfield with four tackles, 1.5 sacks, and 1.5 tackles for loss. Gabe Reid had three tackles and Connor O’Toole had two tackles. Utah’s front seven is playing their best football of the season and at a crucial time. Undeniably, Fillinger is a big loss, but Elliss and crew seem to have things figured out. Combine that with the defensive tackles breaking out, and trouble could be brewing for an injury-plagued Oregon offensive line.





Opportunity for the backups?

Tight end Thomas Yassmin had two receptions for 14 yards and a touchdown. Senior tight end Logan Kendall — who specializes in blocking — recorded a 16 yard touchdown pass from freshman Nate Johnson, who continued to dazzle. Johnson also had one carry for 21 yards.

Aside from that, the Utes didn’t elect to sit key contributors until late in the game.





Can Tavion Thomas step up in a crucial time?

We’ve been waiting for a breakout moment from Tavion and Saturday night we saw just that. Thomas finished the game with 22 carries for 180 yards and two touchdowns – he out-gained Stanford’s offense by three yards; 177 to 180.

For Tavion, it’s been a journey to get back on the field and him finding love for the sport again was visible in his postgame speech. Thomas capped off the night in the middle of the fourth quarter hitting a gap up the middle to cruise in for a 36 yard rushing score. In the postgame presser Tavion thanked his teammates for being there every step of the way the entire time.

“It’s been challenging, but you can’t run from it; you have to attack it,” said Thomas. “I’ve got these great guys right here, a great support system here. They got me back right slowly but surely, right now I'm focused on getting back with these guys and finishing this whole season out — trying to repeat back-to-back championships.”





Utah is facing the 8-2 (6-1 Pac-12) Oregon Ducks on Saturday at 8:30 PM MST. Both teams come in tied for the No. 2 spot in conference standings. The Utes have won the last two meetings between them in dominating fashion, so revenge will be on Oregon’s mind. Here’s our burning questions for this week:





Is it Cam Rising vs. Bo Nix or Ty Thompson?

Is it going to be a heavyweight battle between two top-rated quarterbacks in the country this weekend? If not, Oregon’s conference championship hopes hinge on freshman quarterback who has yet to look comfortable at the college level.

Cam Rising has a completion rating of 66.3 percent throwing for 2,225 yards, 19 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He’s also one of Utah’s leading rushers with 335 yards. Bo Nix has a completion rating of 73 percent throwing for 2,775 yards, 25 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He also rushed for 516 yards.

Both quarterbacks have been beaten up recently. Rising missed the Washington State game and has yet to show he’s back to full-strength. Nix was injured at the end of Oregon’s loss to Washington on Saturday.

Rising will be good to go for the Utes, but will Nix play? No official word has been given, but Oregon wide receiver Kris Hutson indicated in an interview that Thompson will be the guy. Still, is this an attempt at baiting Utah or did he really just let this week’s closely guarded secret slip? Stay tuned.





With two dominant offensive lines, who wins the battle?

The Utes offensive line doesn’t often get enough credit, but over the season the unit has been Utah’s most consistent performing group. The line has only allowed Rising to be sacked seven times, maintaining one of the lowest sack ratings in the country — credit that to Coach Harding and how he prepares his players.

As good as Utah has been, the Ducks offensive line is one of the highest rated, leading the nation with only two sacks allowed and zero sacks allowed in 8 out of ten games. As good as they’ve been, they’re starting to get bit by the injury bug and they might be without their starting center Alex Forsyth.

Statistically the Utes defense sits first in the conference for QB pressure with 33 sacks while the Ducks rank 9th with 15 sacks. Utah also ranks in the top two for total defense, passing defense, points allowed and rushing defense. While Utah faces their toughest challenge, be prepared for the Utes to pressure the Ducks offensive line throughout the game.





How effective will Utah be at stopping the run?

Sitting at the top of the Pac-12 for run defense, the Utes will have a tough challenge against the Ducks. Oregon averages 202.4 yards rushing per game. The running backs not only rush well, but have been utilized frequently on passing plays, too.

Mar’Keise (Bucky) Irving has a total of 120 carries for 837 yards and two touchdowns, plus 22 receptions for 241 yards and three touchdowns. Noah Whittington has 102 carries for 618 yards and four touchdowns, adding another 15 receptions for 122 yards and one touchdown.

As said before, the Utes have a challenge in more ways than one. Stopping the run will be a focal point for coach Powell in their preparation.



