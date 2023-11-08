



The Utah Utes played one of their best games of the season on both sides of the ball against Arizona State on Saturday to bounce back from the loss to Oregon. The defense stymied the Sun Devils offense while the offense erupted, totaling 513 yards, 352 yards on the ground, in a 55-3 demolition of ASU.

Let’s look back at our questions for the game.





Can ASU ride the momentum from their upset of Wazzu?

To put it simply…no… no, not at all.

The Utes defense played lights out Saturday, with a chip on their shoulder. They completely took their Oregon frustration out on ASU. Utah held the Sun Devils to just 83 yards of total offense as ASU couldn’t get anything going all game. The Utes defense only allowed them to convert on 1 of 16 third downs. Utah tallied four sacks, six tackles for loss, and held both ASU quarterbacks to only five completions — keeping the Sun Devils out of the endzone.





Have the injuries finally caught up to Utah?

You wouldn’t know it if you watched Saturday against Arizona State. Perhaps the Oregon game turned into an opportunity to focus on the younger players on the roster in preparation for ASU.

Linebacker Levani Demuni once again stepped in for the injured linebacker Landen Barton and played well. He led the defense in tackles for the second week in a row with 11. Several true freshmen also helped make an impact in the win: cornerback Smith Snowden tallied his first three tackles as a Ute against the Sun Devils, and safety Jonathan Hall, defensive end Jonah Leaea, and running back Dijon Stanley also played well in the game.





Can the Utes avoid a hangover from a loss against the Ducks?

The Utes proved they don’t stay down for long. After Whittingham emphasized last week's preparation for this game as having his players mentally and physically ready for the Sun Devils, the Utes played full throttle on both sides of the ball.

This week, the No. 13 Utes make the trip to Seattle to take on the No. 5 Washington Huskies — a big game for both programs. A third trip back to the Pac-12 Championship for the Utes hangs by a thread while the Huskies look to stay the only unbeaten team in the Pac-12.





Let’s look at our questions for this week’s matchup:





How does Utah’s pass defense matchup against the Huskies pass offense?

Currently, Michael Penix Jr. and the Huskies offense is averaging 383.1 passing yards per game while the Utes pass defense is only allowing 201.1 passing yards per game. Penix Jr. has two of the best receivers in the Pac-12. Rome Odunze is 11 yards shy of 1,000 receiving yards and Ja’Lynn Polk has 888 receiving yards this season.

It’s a tall task for Utah, but if the front seven can impact the game by living in the Washington backfield, it’ll make the job easier for the Utes secondary.





How can Utah win at the line of scrimmage?

This is where Utah could win the game. The Utah defense is No. 11 in the NCAA in sacks per game. Penix has only been sacked 6 times this season. In contrast, the Huskies defense ranks No. 116 in sacks per game, so Barnes should be able to breathe and stay composed in the pocket.

As good as Utah’s front seven is, if Washington can attack them with a quick-read passing game, then their passing rushing threat will be neutralized.





Can the Utah offense take advantage of a bad Huskies defense?

Huskies rank 99th in the FBS in total defense and 60th in stopping the run. Bryson Barnes has continued to become more comfortable leading the offense, as offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig is finding out his strengths. Last week was far and away Utah’s best offensive performance of the 2024 season. They accomplished that with more variety in the passing game, and emphasizing two new targets in Munir McClain and Landon King.

The offensive success likely will hinge on the availability of Ja’Quinden Jackson and if he’s able to play or be effective due to his ankle injury. The Huskies defense is allowing an average of 414 yards per game. An effective run game will open up the bigger passing plays for Barnes and his receivers.



