



The University of Utah is primed to take home the South championship, possibly beyond. At 8-1, fully healthy, and in control of their own destiny, anything less would be a major disappointment.

A year ago, without Tyler Huntley and Zack Moss, it almost seemed like getting to the Pac-12 Championship game came a year earlier than scheduled. It was fantastic that they got there in 2018, but 2019? Returning most starters on both sides of the ball? This is the year to take it all. Because if not now, then when?

USC is going to get their act together sooner than later. It’s likely that newly named Athletic Director Mike Bohn will want a clean slate in the football department. Chip Kelly’s tenure at UCLA has been shaky, but can you really count him out of turning things around after just a year and a half? Other traditional powerhouses in Stanford and Washington are down—for how long?

So again—if not now, then when for the Utes? When else will the stars align with the right coaching, players, scheduling, and opposition? The last three opponents for Utah (UCLA, Arizona and Colorado) are a combined 8-11 this season. The Utes are perched at no. 8 in the national rankings, but need some style points to continue to rise.





This Week’s Questions

First thing’s first… how does Utah beat UCLA?

UCLA may have started the year 1-5, but they’ve since gone on a nice little stretch, beating Stanford, Arizona State and Colorado. In their three game win streak, they’ve scored an average of 36 points and yielded just 20 points. In their first win of the season against Washington State, they were down 49-17 in the third quarter, before going on a 50(!) to 14 run to win the game.

UCLA can certainly score in droves. They’ve also given up a bunch of points to offenses, too—three opposing teams have scored more than 48 points on UCLA, and only the anemic offenses of Colorado and Stanford have scored less than 20.

Utah beats UCLA by sticking to the script—control the time of possession. Run Zack Moss 20-25 times, let the backups split another 15 carries, and kill the clock. Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson hasn’t exactly been Mr. Consistency this year with his 17 to 8 touchdown to interception ratio. But he does have the capability of scoring fast by gaining chunk plays. The way to combat quick offenses is to keep them off the field for extended periods of time, breaking up their rhythm.





How does Utah improve its perception to CFP and AP voters?

Baylor (9-0) and Oklahoma (8-1) both dropped a spot in the AP rankings, despite coming away with victories. Baylor was down 9-6 in the closing seconds in their game against TCU, before tying it up and winning in triple overtime. Oklahoma narrowly escaped Iowa State, 42-41. The Cyclones scored in the waning seconds of the game, and the Sooners got away with a pass interference call on an attempted two-point conversion, otherwise they would’ve lost the contest.

Victories aren’t enough in the eyes of voters—big win margins do. But that’s not, and never has been, Utah’s mantra. The Utes are just as satisfied with a one point win as they are a 30 because a win is a win, right? But at this point of the season with Utah’s record and ranking, the Utes need to come to grips with their goals and desired outcomes.

If Utah’s goal is to go to the Pac-12 Championship game and vie for a chance for a Rose Bowl berth, clearly winning every game is the ultimate goal. But with a chance of a lifetime to go even further to the College Football Playoff, why not push the throttle a little bit? It’s not asking Utah to be poor sports. But if a situation arises, such as the end of the BYU game up 30-12, and you have a chance to score after a nine-minute drive? Don’t knee it.





How do the Utes get to the College Football Playoff?

If you shrug off this question and think it’s bad luck to think about a playoff with three more games in the regular season, just remember who is coaching the Utah Utes football team. Do you think Kyle Whittingham has his team focused on anything other than UCLA? Whittingham gets paid millions of dollars to keep his team dialed in. Fans pay handsome sums on season tickets and have the luxury to speculate—that’s all part of sports fandom. Thinking about the future as a spectator is just fine.

The best way to visualize how Utah gets to the playoff is to start at the end and work backwards. The ideal top four for the Utes is as follows:

Ohio State

LSU

Clemson

Utah

So what does that entail? It means Ohio State knocks out Penn State and Minnesota from contention in the Big 10, as well as LSU winning the SEC over Georgia. We all know Clemson won’t lose again in the ACC, so might as well count them in now. That’d leave the biggest threat at that fourth berth to be Alabama, Baylor and Oklahoma.

A one-loss Alabama in the playoff over a Pac-12 champion, without winning their conference, let alone division, would raise hell in the college football world. An undefeated, Big 12 champion Baylor team almost certainly gets the playoff berth ahead of Utah, but they will likely be brought back down to reality this weekend when they face off against Oklahoma.

That leaves the Sooners as the biggest threat to both Oregon and Utah in the playoff. That’s why style points matter now for Utah. They’re competing with household names in Jalen Hurts and Lincoln Riley.

Is it an improbable task for the Utes to make the College Football Playoff? Maybe, but it doesn’t hurt to speculate. Should Utah fans be content with a possible double-digit win season, chance for the Pac-12 Championship and possibly a Rose Bowl? Of course. But if blue blood programs like USC can fall off the map, so too can the perennial underdog Utah. The Utes are close, right here and now. In the words of Zack Moss, let’s do the damn thing.



