UteNation - Burning Questions: Utah vs. Arizona





In a generational, crazy sports year, it was a question if college football would even be played. Nevertheless, the University of Utah football team is back in action in an abbreviated seven game season. The Utes will need to replace nine defensive starters and a handful of offensive players, including the former Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Year, Zack Moss, and three-year starting quarterback, Tyler Huntley.

There are no tune-ups. No out of conference games. We get right into the action against a Khalil Tate-less Arizona team for Utah’s bid for a three-peat South title run.





How will the secondary perform?

The secondary could easily make or break Utah’s shortened season. The Utes are replacing all secondary starters and there will be a plethora of new faces in the mix. Depth is a serious question, as well as experience.

Sophomore JaTravis Broughton might be the most game-ready corner, while former four-star and true freshman Clark Phillips will see his first college action. Backing them up are freshman Faybian Marks and junior Bronson Boyd (MOD EDIT: Article was written before Boyd’s transfer news).

At safety, Kyle Whittingham has touted Utah-grown true freshman Nate Ritchie as one of the best performing defenders during camp. RJ Hubert is still recovering from his 2019 season-ending injury, so senior Vonte Davis will get the nod at strong safety.

It’s a young and inexperienced group, and they’ll get thrown right into the fire game one.





Who will stand out in the backfield?

Alex set Ute Twitter ablaze with one simple GIF on October 27th, with a full moon rising. Was it in regards to sophomore Cam Rising being named starting quarterback or was he vaguely referring to the Halloween full moon? Or was he voicing his preference in the battle? Or… well we’ll all find out this coming Saturday, when either Rising or Jake Bentley trouts out to take the first snap.

The fact that this has become a debate after Utah landed Bentley—a three year SEC starter—is a testament to Rising’s accuracy, mobility, and overall command of offense.

As far as running back, Whittingham has mentioned that the Utes will start out with a committee rather than outright naming a starter. The frontrunners to land the starting role are Devin Brumfield and Jordan Wilmore, Utah’s most experienced backers. Brumfield is coming off a 2019 campaign with 59 carries for 263 yards (4.5 average) and two touchdowns. Brumfield should be the go-to back for the tough yards. Wilmore had 49 attempts for 194 yards (4.0 average) and a single touchdown.

The others that will receive touches this year are freshmen Ty Jordan and Micah Bernard. Sources have told us that Jordan is a threat to score any time he touches the ball and Utah will look to utilize him any way possible. All four running backs have complementary skill sets. None of them are Moss, though, so expect Utah to rely a bit more on the pass game than prior years.





Is this Utah’s most complete group of pass catchers in the Pac-12 era?

You know the names in no particular order: Britain Covey, Solomon Enis, Brant Kuithe, Cole Fotheringham, Bryan Thompson, and Samson Nacua. Each has a ton of game experience and they know Utah’s system, and thrived last year in Andy Ludwig’s offense. There will also be some new faces in the crowd, including transfer tight end Dalton Kincaid—who has earned rave reviews—and the intriguing DeVaughn Vele. The Utes are stacked at receiver and tight end—expect them to be relied heavily on in 2020.



