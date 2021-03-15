



What a year the last year has been… This time last spring, the University of Utah was a week into spring ball, before shutting it down due to the Covid-19 pandemic. What followed over the year was constant uncertainty, canceled games, and numerous highs and lows. Not only did Utah have to deal with the pandemic, they experienced the loss of a beloved teammate who was an emerging superstar.

It’s safe to say, no college football program had a more difficult year than Kyle Whittingham’s Utes.

With spring ball finally here, here are some burning questions that need to be answered: