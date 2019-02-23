Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-23 12:19:45 -0600') }} football Edit

Burning Questions for Spring Ball: Offense

Andrew Fronce • UteNation.com
@AFronceRivals
Senior Writer

With spring camp nearly upon us, there’s a lot to look forward to from the football program. There’s plenty of returning talent on both sides of the ball, and it appears as if the pieces are lining...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}