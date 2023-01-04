



The University of Utah has lost a key offensive contributor to the NCAA Transfer Portal, running back Micah Bernard.

Bernard started six games for Utah in 2022. However, he battled through a lingering injury and the running back room dealt with severe Tavion Thomas drama. Sources tell me and UteNation that the drama from Thomas weighed significantly and also Bernard’s desire to be “the guy,” led to this decision. Ultimately, it was best for a change of scenery.

During the last year, Bernard and new running backs coach Quinton Ganther developed a strong bond, but it wasn’t enough as Utah’s versatile back is now in the portal. For the 2022 season, Bernard ran the ball 106 times for 533 yards and four touchdowns. Despite running on one good leg for most of the season, he still managed to average five yards per carry. He was also a dynamic threat in Utah’s passing game, hauling in 34 receptions for 314 yards and a touchdown.

A fan favorite, Bernard will always be remembered for being a team-player. Nothing was more evident of that than being asked to play cornerback in the 2022 Rose Bowl — and also playing through injuries that most would miss time over.

Bernard was a valued piece to Utah’s offensive arsenal. In the end, Utah did everything they could to convince him to stay, but instead, Bernard is choosing a fresh start.

He’s the first significant impact player to transfer from Utah in the 2023 transfer cycle.






