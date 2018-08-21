The University of Utah has been on a roll with their recruiting recently, as last night, just before midnight MST, they received a commitment from Rivals Top 250 receiver, Darren Jones (Cajon HS, California). What’s the significance to this? Well, other than the fact that Jones caught 102 passes in 2017 for 2,094 yards and eight touchdowns, he’s also the go-to target of the Utes’ top 2019 quarterback prospect, Jayden Daniels.

I would like to thank all of the schools that have shown interest in me and I am blessed to say that I have committed to the University of Utah 🏉🙏🏽 #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/ZoevRSMkY8

The dynamic threat held three SEC offers, one ACC, one Big 10, and four from the Pac-12—including the Utes. He joins a talented class already consisting of Marist Talavou, Luke Felix-Fualalo, Aaron Lowe, and Micah Bernard.

Recruited primarily by Kiel McDonald, with an assist from Guy Holliday and Troy Taylor, Jones has yet to take an unofficial to Utah—which makes his commitment all the more impressive for the Utes. The Utah program, might now have their “ace in the hole” when landing his teammates, Daniels.





What the Utes are getting:

Jones is also a standout basketball player, but his future is on the football field. At around 6-foot-7, not the 6-foot-9 that’s listed, Jones possesses freakish athleticism and excels at high-pointing the ball. He’s a reliable option, who runs solid routes for his size and can get yards after the catch. However, his biggest asset will likely be being used near the redzone, at the college level. Basically telling the other team, you know where a pass is going, so try and stop it. Jones should excel in an offense based off of quick-read decision-making.





What this means for the class:

The Utes have now added to big-time playmaker to Taylor’s offense, so now they can afford to be a bit picky with who and what they go after. Utah will still go after 1-2 receivers—most likely two. A couple of those targets to watch would be Donte Banton out of Deerfield Beach HS, in Florida. Another will be their continued effort of swaying Samson Nacua’s brother, Puka.

This is a huge pickup, and could help improve the remaining talent they're yet to land at the receiver position. It also means that the Utes ' chance with Daniels, continue to increase.



