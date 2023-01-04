University of Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate announced today that he will forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. Diabate battled injuries early this season, but worked his way back to health and was one of the main linebackers for the Utes alongside Karene Reid and Lander Barton. It was always a part of the original plan to come to Utah from the University of Florida and play one season before looking to the NFL, and Diabate made it official on his Twitter account:

Prior to Utah, Diabate played in 37 games at Florida with 17 starts from 2019 to 2021. During his time in Gainesville, he tallied 176 total tackles, 14.0 TFL, 6.0, three forced fumbles, two PBU, and an interception. Diabate sought out the Utah coaches himself in pursuit of a championship, NFL Draft preparation, and an opportunity to play right away following in the footsteps of first round draft pick Devin Lloyd and the production of Nephi Sewell.





In his lone season at Utah, Diabate started 11 games at the Mac linebacker position. After battling an injury in the first month of the season, Diabate was a part of the regular linebacker rotation alongside Reid and Barton. The senior from Auburn, Alabama racked up 58 total tackles this season, including 13.5 TFL, five sacks, and a forced fumble.





Diabate brought loads of P5 experience from his time in the SEC to a young linebacker corps transitioning from a dynamic tandem in Lloyd and Sewell. Not only that, but he also offered a glimpse at Utah being a potential landing destination that high-level transfers will seriously consider. Back-to-back Pac-12 championships and the strongest recruiting class in program history is sure to attract those in the transfer portal looking to be a part of a perennial power.



