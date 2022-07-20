Baxter Embracing Second Chance with Utah

No one would have blamed Gavin Baxter if he decided to close the door on playing basketball.

Baxter suffered season-ending injuries in each of his last three seasons playing for BYU. He tore his ACL twice and suffered a shoulder injury in that stretch. It limited Baxter to just 17 total games over three seasons after appearing in 30 games for the Cougars as a freshman.

The senior forward, who transferred to Utah for his final season, admits the thought of retiring from basketball crossed his mind. Baxter took a different path and resolved to not let his injuries drive him away from a sport he loves.

“Everybody has those thoughts once in a while where things aren't going their way and they think maybe it's time to throw in the towel,” Baxter said. “But the job is not finished for me. Utah is a good opportunity where I can keep going to get another shot.”

If Baxter can fully recover from the torn ACL he suffered against Utah Valley last season, his impact on the defensive end and on the glass for the Utes will be immeasurable.

Baxter averaged 6.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks in 11.9 minutes per game for BYU through eight games a season ago. His best game, ironically, came against the Utes when he tallied season-highs of 14 points and three blocks in propelling the Cougars to a 75-64 win over Utah.

Utah coach Craig Smith joked about having nightmares about Baxter following his dominant performance a year ago. Adding a player with his talent to the Ute roster, on the other hand, is a dream come true. Smith describes his senior forward as a diligent worker who has gone above and beyond in doing all the right things.

“I think he's really determined,” Smith said. “He really fits our style of play and our brand of basketball. He seems to be a quick learner.”

Chris Burgess joining Smith's staff as an assistant coach helped sway Baxter into joining Utah as a walk-on after entering the transfer portal. He played under Burgess at BYU and loves his ability to help big men reach their full potential on the court.

Working with Burgess again has eased Baxter's transition into a new program.

“Obviously it helps a lot, just knowing how he operates and knowing his style of coaching,” Baxter said. “It's been a big help to me and I'm excited he's here and we get to work together.”

Baxter has been limited to non-contact drills during the summer. He is on the same rehabilitation timeline as Bostyn Holt. Both players are making tremendous progress, according to Smith, and he is hopeful Baxter and Holt will each be cleared for full participation by the end of August.

Going through rehabilitation for a season-ending injury for the third time in his college career has not dimmed Baxter's optimism. He is making strides in restoring his strength and speed. And he's learned how to approach the process both physically and mentally in a healthy way.

“It's all a game of risks,” Baxter said. “Yeah, doubt creeps in here or there. It does for everybody. You just got to prepare the best you can and things will work out how they're supposed to (work out).”

If Baxter can finally slay the injury bug, his presence will boost Utah's defense and rebounding in a major way. Baxter has good lateral movement and jumping ability.

His +7.5 wingspan is the best of any player on Utah's roster.

“He's incredibly athletic,” Smith said.