I want them to be successful, and I say that a lot, but football has been unbelievable to myself, my family, to me and [my wife] Stacy. My goal is to continually give back and in the game of football you give back to kids on the field, you give back to kids off the field, it’s always my goal to let them be the best they could possibly be to be a mentor to them, absolutely. As much as they will let me be in their lives I want to be in their lives—some [will want that] more than others and I understand that, also. I want them to succeed and I like them to succeed out here to the best of their abilities and when they walk out of here you want them to be prepared for life. We have that ability here at the University of Utah, to make sure they are prepared. It’s not just a degree, we want them to be able to move on in life and be ready.”

“My goal whether it’s as a head coach, coordinator or as a position guy, is to really make sure the kids understand that I’m going to be there for them,” said Andersen. “That doesn’t mean I’m going to tell them what they want to hear and it doesn’t mean that they are always going to agree with me. Quite frankly there’ll be decisions that I’ll make sometimes that they may look at, that are very foreign. Sometimes they’ve got to be able to understand that’s who I am, and they’ve got to understand that I’m not going to change regardless of what takes place. I’m going to be there for them.”

The former Utah offensive lineman and one-time defensive coordinator brings familiarity to a program that is well respected for its consistency. Yet he also brings new views that can only help bolster the program.

The University of Utah struck gold this past offseason, as they were able to use the newly integrated 10th assistant role to add a familiar face. Not many schools are able to hire a recent P-5 head coach, but that is exactly what Kyle Whittingham did with former Oregon State head coach, Gary Andersen.





For Andersen that success after his playing days came by way of him cutting his teeth as a coach at Utah. It’s a core belief of the program to take care of their own after their playing days. It’s also a huge reason for the family atmosphere in Salt Lake City.

“The kids in the past, it really is impressive how they come back want to be around and be part of things and mentor the kids in the program,” said Andersen. “That’s special, that’s not like that at all places, and I’ve been fortunate to see some different positions and different places but a lot of those young men that have played here want to give back. You walk through the facility and you see the young men that had the opportunity to give back and their names are all over in the facility. The change that’s taken place has been moving from the Mountain West to a Power 5 conference, I have a very good idea of what a big time Power 5 conference looks like, what it feels like from the inside and from the outside.”

Andersen now joins a defensive staff, with two of his former players in the coaching ranks. Lewis Powell and Morgan Scalley.

“Lewis has been fantastic as far as working with the D-line and Lei is our graduate assistant so those are obviously familiar faces for me. You know, coaching Morgan and then coming back and being involved, I’ve known Justin [Ena] forever, I’ve known Sharrieff [Shah] forever. Familiar faces makes things easier and cleaner, but it’s about the kids and to come back and be with a group of kids—to be around this team—this is a close knit team. You watch them, you watch them practice, you get to know who they are—still getting to know some names as we go through it your goal should be to get to know all the kids on the team not just your position group and I’m working on that.”

Now back at his old stomping grounds, the grizzled coach has seen and experienced a lot since leaving the Utes after the Sugar Bowl season—some good and some bad. Now they have an ace recruiter back that can sell why he came back home.

“The University of Utah has done a great job putting themselves in a position through facilities, through recruiting, through feeding the kids, I mean I can go on and on with the way they’ve handled their business but they’ve still kept their core because Cody Barton, he’s important, he matters,” said Andersen. “Every student athlete in this program matters, they are still first, and that can get lost sometimes in a Power 5 program. It’s not about some coach that’s super cool, it’s not about some AD that thinks he’s super cool or a president that thinks he’s super cool. It’s about the young men in this program and it’s always going to be that way with Kyle Whittingham and that’s how I grew up and that’s why I’m here, I know I can be in a big time conference in a position to win football games but yet the kids are first.”

Despite being a head coach ever since 2009, and stepping away by his own choosing, Andersen has stepped into his role with no ego.

“It’s great, any time that you walk into a new group of kids, whatever that role may be that, you have as a coach, it’s key to get the kids to accept you and trust you—it’s a credit to the kids,” said Andersen. “I think they’ve done that. It may have helped because I’ve been here before, I understand that. I’m really truly blessed to be around some really talented kids and a great group of kids that have let me into their lives.”

And the football program is truly fortunate to have Gary home.



