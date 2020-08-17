UteNation - Alex Smith Fully Cleared to Play



I’m not crying, your crying... Okay, yep, we all might be tearing up. Almost two years after arguably the most gruesome injury in NFL history, former University of Utah quarterback Alex Smith has been cleared by Washington team physicians and and coaches to resume practicing with the team.



The next step in the comeback...



Alex Smith has been activated off the PUP list. pic.twitter.com/keDJK51PV7 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 16, 2020



By now the world knows his comeback story all too well, thanks in large to Project 11, a sobering yet inspirational documentary, which Smith not only nearly lost his leg, but doctors also feared for his life. Thanks to the world-class doctors and the strength from his wife, Elizabeth—those were some difficult decisions she had to make, as Smith was in a medically induced coma—Alex soon fought on to baffle the medical world. Ever since those gruesome pics with 75 percent of his lower leg missing, Smith has gone on to crush every step in the rehab process. Over time the questions arose... Can they save his life? Can they save his leg? Can he walk, again? To... Can he be physical active, again? Can he play football at the highest level, again?



Alex Smith and his family celebrating because he's been cleared for football activities ♥️



(via @lizbsmith11) pic.twitter.com/yEHpPJ3W6d — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 16, 2020



Whether Smith takes another snap in an official NFL game, is yet-to-be-determined. What I can tell everyone from talking with my sources these last few months, is that within the small private circle that has been constantly kept in the loop on Smith’s progress, is that they’ve been floored with all of the hurdles he’s smashed. Smith isn’t just in this for the ultimate comeback story—he’s already locked up the 2020 NFL Comeback Player if the Year. He’s in this to start again, and he’s in it to win. Those in that small circle strongly believe in this possibility. Regardless of what the future holds, one look at his first back at practice, and he’s already a legend of mythical proportions. He’s become an inspiration to everyone, everywhere.

