The Basics:



Record: 4-3 (1-3 Pac-12)

Avg. total yards: 299.5

Avg. pass yards: 186.3

Avg. rush yards: 113.2

Avg. points per game: 18.7

Total yards allowed per game: 375.5

Pass yards allowed per game: 213.7

Rush yards allowed per game: 161.8

Points per game allowed: 19.7





The Utes are coming off a rain-soaked, gutsy 21-3 win over the then #17 Arizona State Sun Devils, where Zack Moss rewrote the Utah rushing record books and the defense suffocated freshman quarterback Jayden Daniels. This weekend, Rice-Eccles plays host to the California Golden Bears, who are coming off a close loss to Oregon State in Berkeley in a defensive battle themselves, as both teams finished with only 282 total yards. The Bears were the Pac-12’s surprise hot team out of the gates, with good wins on the road at Washington and at Ole Miss, but have now dropped three straight as we settle into conference play. This is another game that Utah looks to be heavily favored (88.1% per ESPN’s FPI; opened as an 18-point favorite according to Vegas), but Cal’s head coach Justin Wilcox is a defensive-minded coach and his squad already proved that it can win in tough environments this season.





Strength: Scoring defense

Despite its 4-3 record, Cal’s defense has been fairly consistent all season. The most points they have allowed this year is 24 in a loss to Arizona State. Their defense travels well, too, as it has helped anchor their big wins in Seattle and Oxford, and they held Oregon to just 17 points in Eugene. They are led by senior linebacker Evan Weaver with 59 solo tackles and 2.5 sacks on the year, two of which were in their last game at Oregon State. With the defense only allowing more than 20 points just twice this season, they are giving their offense a shot to win...if their offense could figure out how to produce points. Even though have lost three in a row, Cal’s defense could still provide a strong test early at Utah.



