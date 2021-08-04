2021 Utes Fall Camp Preview: Running Backs





This article would write itself if Ty Jordan was still with us. Jordan was a generational running back, and easily the most gifted true freshman in recent memory. There were those within the program that believed he would’ve had a Heisman campaign during his tenure at Utah, and after watching Jordan slash through defenses in his short time at U, it’s easy to believe that.

Jordan caused two older former four-star backs to transfer out of the program midseason because they saw the writing on the wall that Ty was not letting that starting job go. The players below would never have transferred into Utah to even try to compete against Ty. He was that special.

Alas, the Utes must find new answers on the football field, though Ty Jordan will live on in the hearts of the Utah family.

A battle between very talented backs will ensue during fall camp and possibly into the early stages of the football season. Without a starter named, the job is up for grabs among an intriguing group of young backs.





The Contenders

Micah Bernard, Freshman

6-foot-0, 202 pounds

Entering his third year in the program after a redshirt year and a “free” year in 2020, Bernard is the most experienced returning running back for the Utes—although Pledger and Curry have longer P5 experience.

Bernard is speedy for his size, and is an apt pass catcher out of the backfield, making him an intriguing option for Utah’s offense. He’s a complete back currently compared to the others. He worked his way into the no. 2 option in 2020 and shouldn’t be overlooked as the no. 1 back in 2021. Bernard will assuredly play his way into snaps this season.





TJ Pledger, Junior

5-foot-9, 196 pounds

A transfer from Oklahoma, Pledger has a storied past. A former IMG Academy four-star, Pledger signed with the Sooners and accumulated 135 carries for 695 yards (5.1 average) and six touchdowns. His career game came against Texas last year, a game where he had 131 yards and two touchdowns.

Heading into fall camp, Pledger needs to prove that he can handle the load as an every-down back. Currently he’s a tantalizing option as a change-of-pace back.





Chris Curry, Sophomore

5-foot-11, 215 pounds

Making his way from LSU, Chris Curry was part of the 2019 Tigers team that won the national championship alongside Joe Burrow. He even started in that game due to injuries. His career stats at LSU are respectable—Curry had five starts and 91 carries for 336 yards.

The spring game showed Curry’s strengths to the fullest. Curry is likely a short down or goal line situational back, capable of getting those two or three yards in bruiser back fashion. As one of the bigger backs in the arsenal, Curry appears to be durable and forces defenses to make sound tackles to bring him down.





Tavion Thomas, Sophomore

6-foot-2, 221 pounds

The dark horse contender for the starting role, Tavion Thomas is an interesting prospect for the starting role. Coming out of high school, Thomas had offers to Ohio State, Oregon, Nebraska, Georgia, Texas and USC. He ended up attending Cincinnatidue to grades, then going the junior college route at Independence CC before transferring to Utah.

If Thomas can live up to his high school hype, he could definitely contribute in 2021 for the Utes and beyond. He tore it up at the junior college level, and has three more eligible years left on his college clock. When all is said and done, he could be special, but grades need to be as important to him as the football field.





Ricky Parks, freshman

5-foot-10, 211 pounds

Utah’s lone true freshman, Ricky Parks comes to Salt Lake as one of the highest rated high school running backs ever recruited to the program at four-stars and the no. 191 nationally ranked player overall.

There’s stiff competition ahead of Parks in 2021, though it’s always been Utah policy to play the best player available despite age or years in the program. It’d take Parks an excellent fall camp to earn the starting or even no. 2 job ahead of a great list of backs, but he’ll have his shot nonetheless.





UteNation Running Backs Opinion

From top to bottom, this is one of the most talented groups of running backs in Utah history. Each contender comes highly ranked or have high-level college experience. Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has a number of options—will he go with the speedy back, or give the ball to one of the big backs in the stable?





There might not be a clear no. 1 by the time the season starts, but that shouldn’t inhibit this group from being one of the most talented on the field at all times. top to bottom, this is one of the most talented groups of running backs in Utah history. Each contender comes highly ranked or have high-level college experience. Offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig has a number of options—will he go with the speedy back, or give the ball to one of the big backs in the stable?

There might not be a clear no. 1 by the time the season starts, but that shouldn’t inhibit this group from being one of the most talented on the field at all times.



