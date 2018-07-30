The University of Utah and Larry Krystkowiak got their first commitment of the 2020 class on Saturday, when 6-foot-3 Sky View guard Mason Falslev picked up an offer from the Runnin’ Utes head coach. Utah had long shown interest in Falslev, and after further evaluating him during the summer, decided to extend an offer his way. Falslev proceeded to commit on the spot, as it was a no-brainer for him to choose the Utes.

“I’ve always wanted to play basketball at the highest level I could, and that’s what Utah can do for me, so when they offered me, I decided to commit,” he said. “Being kind of close to home, and they compete at such a high level, it checked everything off the list.”

Falslev is an exciting athlete, and excels both on the court and the football field, to the point where he has picked up offers from Division 1 schools in both sports. However, when it came down to it, Mason’s first love has always been basketball, and that’s the path that he wants to continue down when he gets to the next level.

“Basketball’s always been my passion since I’ve been younger, and I can see myself working harder at that than football,” Falslev explained. “I just want to be better at basketball.”

Being a 2020 reruit, Falslev’s game still has plenty of time to evolve but the Utes are getting a high-character kid with a high basketball IQ. He shoots and passes extremely well for his age, while playing with a controlled football mentality on the court.

“I’m a shooter,” said Mason. “I’m a catch and shoot guy, and I kind of drive in and dish to the close guy, or kind of make the extra pass is what I like to do.”

Though Falslev is a combo guard for his high school, he prefers to play point guard, and though Krystkowiak and his staff haven’t yet designated a specific position for him, he believes that he will continue to play the point at the next level.

It will be a while before Falslev joins Krystkowiak’s squad up on the hill. He’s excited to be a part of Utah’s tradition-rich basketball program, and has just one thing he’d like to say to Utah’s fans, “I can’t wait to be a Ute!”



