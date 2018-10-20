“I like having the ball in my hands,” Terry said. “Either on the wing or at point. I feel like I can score from anywhere, either off the dribble, off screens or create a shot for myself. But I’m also a team guy, I love it when my team plays well and feel just as happy when my team scores and does as well as when I do. I just like to win.”

Terry spends most of his time at Hillcrest Academy and Compton Magic as a shooting guard, but feels comfortable at the point, too.

A combo guard for Hillcrest Academy (Phoenix, AZ) as well as the Compton Magic AAU team, Terry has been steadily climbing the recruiting rankings after a strong AAU performance this summer. He currently has six offers: Utah, Cal, Grand Canyon, Marquette, Arizona State, and USC.

There is an abundance of talent that will be in attendance for the University of Utah versus USC football game—as the football team is hosting five crucial official visitors. Not to be outdone, Runnin’ Utes have the no. 35 ranked player in the class of 2020 on an unofficial visit, Dalen Terry .





With such a valuable skill set in the backcourt, Larry Krystkowiak covets the four-star guard enough to have his entire staff recruit Dalen Terry. In the past, the Utes had success with former Ute and current Toronto Raptor Delon Wright, who the staff believes shares some similarities in Terry.

“I don’t just talk to one coach there,” said Terry of the Utah coaching staff. “They all are recruiting me, call me and talk to me. They compare me to Delon Wright and sent film of him for me to study. I didn’t think I compared to him before, but after watching him play, I definitely see the comparison to Delon Wright that the coaches see.”

While he never played with them, senior Sedrick Barefield and true freshman Timmy Allen are also products from the Compton Magic. Allen in particular has been in Terry’s ear, and can be immensely credited with the Utes earning a visit from the young prospect.

“Sedrick was a little older than me so we were never on the same team, and Timmy left before I joined the Compton Magic,” Terry explained. “But I still know Timmy pretty well and he talks to me all the time. He loves it at Utah. He was one of the reasons why I wanted to come visit. He says, ‘You gotta come see what it’s like. The coaches are great, the team is great, the school is nice.’ Stuff like that.”

Krystkowiak has been on a recruiting tear, recently. In the spring, he secured an immediate contributor for this season, Both Gach. In the summer, Utah natives Matt Van Komen (class of 2019) and Mason Falslev (class of 2020) gave their pledge to the Utes. A couple of weeks ago, Finnish forward Mikael Jantunen committed. It’s still early in the process, but a solid official visit could catapult the Utes’ chances to land their highest rated prospect for 2020, yet.

“I want to take a couple more visits to some schools, but I plan on making a commitment in the middle of or just after the AAU season in July or so,” said Terry. “I’m looking forward to seeing Utah and getting to know the coaches and getting some perspective from the players. When it comes down to it, I’ll commit to somewhere I feel at home and a team that feels like family.”



