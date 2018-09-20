Last week at the University of Utah, the official visits for their 2019 prospects, began. With a solid group of six commitments already in place, one of those, in particular, will be visiting during the upcoming USC game.

The recruitment of Utah safety commit, Aaron Lowe, is heating up, but the versatile defender insists that the Utes have nothing to worry about. “I was done after I committed—100% committed and shutting it down,” said Lowe.

Being fully committed, Lowe intends to trip Salt Lake City for the USC game. Because of that, he’s started to push others that could be key pieces to the puzzle—like four-star quarterback, Jayden Daniels, as well as Donte Banton.

Despite his loyalty to the Utes, that still hasn’t stopped the likes of Washington cornerbacks coach, Will Harris, from trying to get him to decommit—despite no Washington offer.

“Washington has started to reach out to me and try to get me to decommit, but I wasn’t going for that,” said Lowe. “Illinois is also coming after me. Coach Harris was there when Coach Scalley and Coach Shah offered me at the camp. He didn’t make his move, but now he is trying to hit me up.”

Despite mixed results on the field for Utah early in the season, Lowe has loved what he’s seen ot of the Utah defense, saying, “Utah’s defense is real nice. My favorite part on the defense is Marquise Blaire.”

As for his communication with the Utah staff, it’s as often as possible. “They text me on a weekly basis and Scalley is coming out to the game this week,” said Lowe. “He tells me to keep balling out and keep leading my team.”

Currently West Mesquite HS is 1-1 on the season and Lowe is already in midseason form. “Individually, the best part so far is that I had 15 tackles last game,” said Lowe. “I don’t have any picks yet, they don’t want to throw my way.”

With Blair set to graduate at the end of the season, could the Utes might just have a capable replacement the hard-hitter, on the way.



